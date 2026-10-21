Saudi Maritime And Logistics Congress Opens Tomorrow As Kingdom Drives The Agenda To Keep Global Trade Moving

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Opening-day discussions in Jeddah will examine how shipping adapts to disrupted routes, what ports need to deliver certainty and how investment, technology and partnerships can sustain trade through volatilityJeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 2026: Saudi Maritime and Logistics Congress opens tomorrow at Jeddah Superdome, bringing together government stakeholders, port authorities, shipping leaders, logistics operators and investors as businesses across the region adapt to disrupted routes and rising demands on supply chains. The 2026 edition will feature more than 200 exhibitors and more than 120 speakers.The event takes place on 21 and 22 October under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, who will attend and deliver the ministerial keynote address at the opening ceremony.Saudi Arabia's investment in ports, logistics zones and transport connections is expanding the options available to businesses moving goods between Asia, Africa and Europe. As the Kingdom advances its ambition to become a global logistics hub under Vision 2030, the focus is on how that infrastructure translates into reliable services, stronger connections and sustained commercial growth.For shipping lines and cargo owners, those decisions have immediate consequences. Changes to routes and schedules affect delivery commitments, operating costs and access to markets. Keeping trade moving requires coordination across the supply chain, from the vessels carrying cargo to the ports, transport networks and logistics providers handling its onward journey.Ammar bin Ahmed Alnahdi, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bahri, said:“As the Strategic Founding Partner of the Saudi Maritime and Logistics Congress, we recognize the importance of bringing industry leaders together to exchange insights, strengthen partnerships, and address the evolving challenges facing global trade. At Bahri, we believe that collaboration across the maritime and logistics ecosystem is essential to building more resilient supply chains and unlocking new opportunities for growth. This Congress provides an important platform to showcase the Kingdom's growing capabilities and reinforce its position as a global logistics hub.”Mohaned El Mahgoub, Vice President at Tahaluf, said:“Recent developments have reinforced just how critical resilient maritime and logistics networks are to economies around the world. The continuity of trade, reliability of supply chains and ability to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances have never been more important. Against this backdrop, this year's Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress takes on even greater significance. The challenges facing our industry underline the importance of strengthening regional capabilities, developing more robust supply chains and ensuring that trade continues to move efficiently and reliably. Saudi Arabia's continued investment in its maritime and logistics infrastructure puts the Kingdom in a strong position to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the sector.”Tomorrow's discussions will examine how operators are adapting their networks, where future freight growth will come from and what businesses need before committing cargo to new corridors. In Jeddah, one of the Kingdom's most important Red Sea trade gateways, those questions connect directly with Saudi Arabia's expanding role in regional and international commerce.For ports, winning cargo depends on more than capacity. Shipping lines and industrial customers need dependable operations, efficient onward connections and visibility across the supply chain. The programme will explore how ports can meet those requirements while attracting the manufacturing, logistics and industrial activity that supports long-term growth.Operators also face investment decisions that will shape their businesses for decades. Infrastructure delivery, alternative fuels and digital technology will feature alongside security and risk management, examining how the industry can prepare for future demand while maintaining operations through disruption.Opening-day discussions will examine what shipping lines need from ports and how operators can compete for cargo. Poul Hestbæk, chief executive of Folk Maritime, and Essam M Alammari, deputy for maritime transport at the Transport General Authority, will contribute to discussions on how changing trade relationships, sanctions and regulatory pressures are reshaping shipping strategy. Infrastructure security will also feature, with Waheed AbuShanab, professor of marine engineering at King Abdulaziz University, contributing to discussions on protecting maritime operations against cyber and physical threats.Further highlights include the role of ports in driving industrial growth, with Oriel Blake, marine operations director at Sela, joining Omar Basleem, head of operations and engineering at Saudi Global Ports Container Terminals, and Emad Alzahrani, vessel agency senior manager at Bahri. The commercial choices behind shipping's energy transition will also feature, with Yasser Towairgi, manager of the marine projects and engineering division at Aramco, contributing to discussions on how operators can reduce emissions while maintaining competitiveness.Across the exhibition and conference, participants will meet companies spanning maritime equipment, port technology and logistics services, opening conversations on the partnerships, investment and capabilities needed to support the Kingdom's growing role in global trade.Final registrations are open for Saudi Maritime and Logistics Congress, taking place on 21 and 22 October at Jeddah Superdome. Free visitor passes are available at saudimaritimecongress. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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About Tahaluf:Head quartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world's largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF).Tahaluf is responsible for the award-winning tech events LEAP, DeepFest and LEAP East, as well as Money 20/20 Middle East, the Global Health Exhibition, Cityscape Global, Black Hat MEA and CPHI Middle East.

About Seatrade Maritime:Seatrade Maritime specialises in providing news, thought leadership, and facilitating business connections through outstanding global events. Established in 1970, Seatrade Maritime has been a key player in connecting the maritime community worldwide.

Seatrade Maritime has a stable of products from Seatrade Maritime News and Seatrade Maritime News Podcast, to live events such as Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress; Seatrade Maritime Middle East; Seatrade Maritime Qatar; CMA Shipping and Crew Connect Global. An aim is to empower the maritime industry by delivering the latest insights, addressing market challenges, and fostering collaboration in key shipping hubs globally.