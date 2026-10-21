Next Week's Dubai AI Festival 2026 To Accelerate Collaboration Between Governments, Investors And Innovators Shaping The Future Of AI

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Attendees from over 100 countries expected, alongside 150+ speakers, 500 investors, 200 exhibitors and 50+ roundtables and workshops Programme to explore AI adoption, governance, investment, infrastructure, ethics and the future of work Global policymakers, technology leaders, investors, founders and financial institutions will examine the shift from AI experimentation to implementation

Third edition to take place next week on 26–27 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme 'Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity'

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: Dubai AI Festival 2026, organised by Dubai AI Campus at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is preparing to bring together global policymakers, technology leaders, investors, founders and innovators to explore the forces shaping the next era of artificial intelligence. Organised in partnership with the Office of the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, the third edition will take place next week on 26 and 27 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, the Festival supports Dubai's ambition to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, technology and the digital economy.

Under the theme“Where Intelligence Meets Opportunity”, the Festival will bring together the companies building AI technologies, the enterprises deploying them, the investors funding their growth and the policymakers shaping their governance. The programme will focus on how artificial intelligence is transforming industries, driving innovation and reshaping the global economy.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said:“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the defining drivers of economic growth, competitiveness and productivity in the global economy. The Dubai AI Festival reflects Dubai's ambition to lead in industries and technologies shaping the future. We are looking forward to bringing together policymakers, innovators, investors and institutions that are transforming how AI is developed, governed and deployed at scale.”

Over two days, discussions will explore some of the most important issues influencing the future of artificial intelligence, including global AI governance, agentic AI, enterprise transformation, infrastructure and computing power, investment trends, innovation and ethics, AI literacy, the future of work and the application of AI across sectors, including financial services, government, healthcare and industry.

The Festival will place particular emphasis on the evolving relationship between technology, capital and policy, bringing together stakeholders from across the AI ecosystem to discuss the frameworks, partnerships and capabilities required to unlock long-term economic value.

Attendees from over 100 countries are expected to participate, alongside more than 150 speakers, 500 investors and 200 exhibitors. The event provides a unique platform for founders, scale-ups, enterprises and investors to connect, collaborate and explore new opportunities.

Amongst the notable executive speakers will be Arvind Jain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Glean; Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman, DAMAC Properties; Mati Staniszewski, Co-Founder & CEO, ElevenLabs; Prof. Paul Newman CBE, Founder & CEO, Oxa; Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer, G42; Sanjog Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, International Cricket Council; and Trevor Thompson, Global Managing Director, Scale AI.

Government speakers include H.E. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana; H.E. Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister, Kurdistan Regional Government; and H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Participating organisations include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba Cloud, Atlan, Apgar, Binghatti, DAMAC, Dubai SME, Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, Dubai Future Foundation, ElevenLabs, KB Financial Group, KIRA AI, Mantika, Mistral AI, Mubadala, Scale AI, Snowflake and RTA.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 10,018 active firms. These include 1,134 regulated firms, comprising 327 banks and capital markets firms, 71 brokerage entities, 165 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 592 wealth and asset management firms (including over 100 hedge fund managers). Home to 1,933 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is one of the world's top five FinTech hubs.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. Through the 17.7 million sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion, which will provide capacity for more than 42,000 companies and a workforce exceeding 125,000, DIFC is reinforcing Dubai's position as a top–four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over one million sq. ft. allocated to future technologies, including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.