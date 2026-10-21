Lilly And Mubadala Bio Announce Landmark Agreement To Advance Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) and Mubadala Bio today announced a strategic collaboration to advance the localized packaging and logistics of Lilly's GLP-1 medicines in Abu Dhabi, marking an important step in a shared commitment to advancing the Emirate's growing life sciences ecosystem. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The partnership was announced at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) 2026 by Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, and Nabil Daoud, President and General Manager, Intercontinental, Eli Lilly and Company. The signing was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chairman of Mubadala Bio, and Tayllit Aherdan, Vice President and General Manager, Lilly Gulf (UAE, Kuwait and Qatar).

The collaboration brings together Lilly's global expertise in discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines with Mubadala Bio's integrated life sciences platform and growing international footprint. Together, the companies aim to build advanced pharmaceutical capabilities in Abu Dhabi, combining international investment and expertise to enhance Abu Dhabi's life sciences ecosystem and deepen its connections across the global value chain.

This partnership will be supported from a 125,000 sqm site in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, comprising packaging and warehousing facilities that further strengthen the company's pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, packaging and logistics capabilities and its ability to serve global industry partners from the UAE.

Today's announcement builds on the UAE's leadership in advancing access to innovative medicines and strengthening personalized healthcare. On 3rd April 2026, the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) approved FoundayoTM (orforglipron) for chronic weight management, making the UAE the second country in the world to register the medicine. In Abu Dhabi, the treatment was introduced for eligible patients under the Personalized Weight Management Program, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) in June 2025. Similarly, the UAE was an early launch market for Mounjaro (tirzepetide) in August 2022 following the US FDA approval.

“This agreement represents an important step in strengthening our long-term presence in the UAE and contributing to the continued development of its life sciences ecosystem,” said Nabil Daoud, President and General Manager, Intercontinental Hub at Eli Lilly and Company.“By bringing Lilly's global medicines expertise together with Mubadala Bio's capabilities, we have the opportunity to develop advanced pharmaceutical capabilities in the UAE, while continuing to support our shared ambition to improve health outcomes for patients.”

For Mubadala Bio, the collaboration builds on its growing position as an Abu Dhabi-headquartered life sciences company with an expanding international footprint. Through investments, partnerships and integrated capabilities across biopharma and pharmaceutical logistics, Mubadala Bio is working to advance drug security, expand contract manufacturing capabilities and position Abu Dhabi as global hub for life sciences serving global markets.

“The agreement with Lilly is a defining moment for Mubadala Bio. By signing this agreement we are placing the UAE at the forefront of global healthcare, strengthening the nation's supply in key therapeutic areas and building capabilities that will serve our country for decades to come,” said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chairman of Mubadala Bio.“It shows the confidence that one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies has in the UAE as a trusted partner and a base to serve the region and global markets. This is what it means to build a national life sciences champion: bringing world-class medicines closer to home, creating high-value jobs, and advancing Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a leading global life sciences hub.”

“Scientific innovation has the greatest impact when it is supported by strong collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company.“At Lilly, we work across markets with governments, healthcare systems and organizations that bring complementary expertise and capabilities, with a shared focus on translating innovation into meaningful progress for patients. Building these long-term relationships is fundamental to how we advance healthcare and create sustainable impact around the world.”

“To make safe and reliable medicines around the world. Lilly counts on strong partners like Mubadala Bio that are willing to share our commitment to innovation, safety and quality,” said Edgardo Hernandez, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly Manufacturing Operations.“The Mubadala Bio team shares our urgency to meeting patient demand and our responsibility to deliver high-quality medicines to the people who depend on them.”

“Our ambition is to build a globally connected life sciences company from Abu Dhabi - one that partners with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative medicine, technologies and expertise to the UAE,” said Hamad AlMarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO at Mubadala Bio.“By strictly applying best-in-class international quality, manufacturing and regulatory standards across our operations, we are strengthening the foundations of an internationally competitive pharmaceutical sector and advancing Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a leading global life sciences hub.”

As part of the collaboration announced today, localized packaging and logistics activities will be introduced in phases and will be subject to all appropriate technical, quality and regulatory requirements.

About Lilly:

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe.

Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases.

With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly and Lilly/news. F-LLY

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world's most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.