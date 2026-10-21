Singtel, Ericsson Partner To Boost 5G, AI-Native Networks In Singapore

Telecommunications company Singtel and Swedish technology firm Ericsson on Wednesday announced a five-year strategic partnership to expand 5G Advanced capabilities and develop AI-native networks in Singapore, aiming to strengthen connectivity for businesses and consumers.

Focus on AI-Powered Networks

According to a joint press release, the agreement will focus on scaling AI-powered network capabilities, supporting autonomous applications and improving network reliability, efficiency and performance. The partnership builds on an earlier collaboration announced in March 2026 and follows a live-network trial of AI-powered radio access network capabilities that demonstrated a 19 per cent improvement in throughput. The companies said the trial highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence to optimise network resources and manage increasing data traffic more efficiently.

Ng Tian Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Singtel Singapore, said, "Our priority is to make these capabilities more widely accessible and commercially viable, while continuing to strengthen the reliability, security and performance of our network. Through this partnership we're ensuring Singapore's connectivity infrastructure continues to evolve alongside the needs of its people and businesses, supporting new opportunities for innovation and growth in the AI era."

Commercial Deployment and Future Projects

Under the agreement, Singtel and Ericsson will prioritise the wider commercial deployment of advanced connectivity solutions across industries, including autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, smart manufacturing and intelligent logistics. The companies will also explore opportunities at major infrastructure developments, including Changi Airport Terminal 5, Bulim Square and upcoming JTC developments, to support applications such as autonomous mobility, intelligent inspection systems and real-time video analytics.

Daniel Ode, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines and Global Customer Unit Singtel, said the partnership would combine 5G, 5G Advanced and AI-native operational capabilities to support Singapore's digital ambitions.

Singtel's 5G Milestones and Enhancements

Singtel launched Singapore's first 5G standalone network in 2021 and achieved over 95 per cent nationwide coverage in 2022, three years ahead of regulatory targets. The company said its 5G+ network, enhanced through the deployment of 700 MHz spectrum, has improved coverage by up to 40 per cent, particularly indoors.

Recent network enhancements have also enabled peak uplink speeds of up to 250 Mbps on compatible newer devices.

Future Innovations and Consumer Benefits

The partnership will further explore AI-driven network automation to predict traffic patterns, optimise energy consumption and identify potential performance issues earlier. For consumers, the companies plan to enhance 5G+ services and explore flexible, on-demand connectivity options to support growing demand for high-definition content, video calls and AI-powered applications.

(ANI)

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