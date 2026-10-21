Govt, States To Help Farmers, Small Businesses Use Ftas For Export

The government is organising dedicated outreach initiatives with state governments to help farmers, workers, women, youth, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small businesses take advantage of India's expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs) and explore new export markets, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Goyal said the focus was on ensuring that the opportunities created by India's trade agreements reach businesses and people across the country. "Translating trade partnerships into meaningful opportunities for people across India," Goyal said, highlighting the government's efforts to help domestic businesses expand their presence in international markets.

"The multiple FTAs concluded in recent years have opened immense opportunities for our exporters," he said. Goyal said the government was working to ensure that these opportunities benefit different sections of society, including farmers, workers, women, youth, MSMEs and small businesses, enabling them to take more Made in India products to global markets.

FTA Outreach Initiatives

To support this effort, the Department of Commerce is organising dedicated FTA outreach initiatives in collaboration with state governments. The minister appreciated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's participation in the outreach event in Goa and his efforts to encourage local businesses to explore new export markets.

"More such initiatives will be organised across the country to help every state unlock its unique export potential, ensure greater utilisation of our FTAs & give fresh momentum to India's export growth," Goyal said.

India's Expanding FTA Network

The initiative comes as India has expanded its network of free trade agreements over the past few years. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the country now has nine FTAs spanning 38 countries.

India's recent trade agreements include the India-Mauritius agreement in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May 2022 and the India-Australia Economic and Trade Agreement, which was implemented in December 2022. India signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on March 10, 2024, which entered into force on October 1, 2025.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement was signed in July 2025, followed by the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in December 2025. The government also announced the India-New Zealand FTA on December 22, 2025, followed by the India-European Union FTA on January 27, 2026. The India-New Zealand FTA entered into force on 20 October.

With the United States, India delivered a framework for an interim agreement on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

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