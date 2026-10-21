Sardar Singh Hails Chhattisgarh Hockey League As Future Talent Hub

Sardar Singh Applauds New Hockey Initiative

The Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL) will provide a platform for young players to showcase their talent, Padma Shri awardee and former Indian hockey team captain Sardar Singh said, expressing hope that the initiative would help produce players from the state who could go on to represent the country. Speaking to reporters on the Chhattisgarh Hockey League, the former India hockey captain thanked the Chhattisgarh government, the Chhattisgarh Hockey Association and senior members for their support. "I would like to express my gratitude to the Chhattisgarh govt, the Chhattisgarh Hockey Association, and our seniors who have been supporting us. Just as the Hockey India League once served as an excellent platform for young players, I believe Chhattisgarh Hockey has now provided a new platform for the youth. I am hopeful that if we continue to host such tournaments, much like those that have helped produce talented players from other states, we will see exceptional players emerge from Chhattisgarh in the future, who will go on to represent the country..." Sardar Singh said.

Government Support and Future Prospects

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse also welcomed the organisation of the hockey league, highlighting the importance of promoting a sports culture across the country. Speaking to reporters, Khadse said the recent gold medal wins by India's men's and women's hockey teams at the Asian Games had further highlighted the importance of sports in the country. "Today, a hockey league has been organized here in our state. I am delighted, especially considering that hockey, our national sport, has recently seen both our men's and women's teams win gold medals at the Asian Games. Across the country, there is a growing emphasis on fostering a sports culture; every state is striving to ensure strong performances in every discipline. Our Prime Minister Modi has consistently championed the growth of a sports culture, aiming to bring sports into every household because, in the future, sports will be recognized as a significant indicator of development. Given how well India is performing in events like the Olympics and the Asian Games, I believe that sports could become a major strength for our nation and our youth. The state government has taken a commendable initiative by organizing this hockey league, which is why I am here today. I am confident that across every state, all sports disciplines will flourish, and our athletes will continue to deliver excellent performances..." she said.

Tournament Structure and Schedule

The inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League will kick off with Rajdhani Royals taking on Nyayadhani Knights on October 22 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, Raipur. A total of 18 matches will be played among the six teams and the last two teams standing will play an electrifying final on November 1. (ANI)

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