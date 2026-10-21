Nagpur Court Grants Transit Remand For Three In Shiva Sharma Murder

Nagpur Court Grants Transit Remand for Accused

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Nagpur Court has granted transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh Police for Shraddha Dubey and two other accused in the murder case of Shiva Sharma. The police have left for Lucknow with all three. Dubey, along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, was arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and Lucknow Police. The three accused had been absconding and were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each. They were apprehended following intensive raids at multiple locations.

A murder case was registered at the Hazratganj police station on October 9 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a written complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Ranjana Sharma. The Lucknow Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the accused, which was later doubled to Rs 50,000. Specialised teams, including surveillance units, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and local police, were deployed to track them down.

Victim's Family Seeks Justice

Ranjana Sharma, mother of Shiva Sharma, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the police, the Special Task Force and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the arrest of three absconding accused in Shiva Sharma's murder case, calling it the "first step toward justice" on the day of Vijayadashami. Speaking to ANI, Ranjana said the case would now proceed according to due process of law, expressing faith in justice. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone- the police, the STF, the administration, CM Yogi Adityanath, and all those who supported us. It is significant that today is the day of Vijayadashami, and this marks the first step toward justice for Shiva. Following this arrest, the case will proceed according to the due process of law. As for the harassment, there are many other videos currently in people's possession. I have full faith that justice will be served," she said.

Police Investigation Details

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order for Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash said Shraddha Dubey evaded arrest by consistently wearing a burqa, minimising the use of communication devices, limiting interactions and staying in low-end hotels with minimal surveillance. "She will now be brought to Lucknow on transit remand, where the Lucknow Police will conduct interrogations and advance the investigation. To evade the police and remain on the run, she consistently wore a burqa, minimized the use of communication devices, and kept her interactions with others to an absolute minimum. She chose to stay in low-end hotels-places with minimal surveillance and less police oversight," he told reporters, stating that police recieved information that Shraddha Dubey had gone to Nepal, after which she returned. "This was likely an attempt to throw the police off her trail," he said. (ANI)

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