Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Attends Opening Of World Summit On Investing In Children's Well-Being In Samarkand (PHOTO)
Prior to the opening ceremony, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva welcomed Leyla Aliyeva and the other participants. The attendees subsequently posed for a group photo.
The events, taking place on October 21–22, have brought together representatives from more than 100 countries.
Initiated by Uzbekistan, the summit was jointly organized with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the World Bank.
The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Samarkand Declaration.
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