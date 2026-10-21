Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Attends Opening Of World Summit On Investing In Children's Well-Being In Samarkand (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the opening ceremony of the World Summit on Investing in Children's Well-being: A Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations, and the Second International Congress on Childhood Cancer in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 21.

Prior to the opening ceremony, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva welcomed Leyla Aliyeva and the other participants. The attendees subsequently posed for a group photo.

The events, taking place on October 21–22, have brought together representatives from more than 100 countries.

Initiated by Uzbekistan, the summit was jointly organized with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Samarkand Declaration.