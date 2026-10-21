185 Kilometers, Four Driving Environments: LUXEED Showcases Intelligent Luxury And Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXEED, Chery Group's luxury new energy vehicle brand, concluded its Global Media Test Drive on October 20 as part of the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Automotive journalists and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from multiple countries and regions completed a 185-kilometer test drive in LUXEED's flagship MPV, LLOUNGE, and high-performance SUV, STORMAX.

The route linked urban roads, intercity expressways, winding mountain roads and a professional proving ground, giving participating media the opportunity to evaluate LUXEED across intelligent driving assistance, chassis performance, cabin comfort and dynamic handling. Together, these driving environments showcased the brand's approach to intelligent luxury, combining advanced technology, refined comfort and engaging performance.

Intelligent Navigation: Connected Driving Assistance and Smart-Cabin Technology

Before departure, participating media witnessed a demonstration of Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), highlighting LUXEED's intelligent parking capabilities as part of a broader driving experience that extends from departure and highway travel to parking.

Leaving Chery International Headquarters in Wuhu, the media convoy moved from urban roads onto intercity expressways, where both LLOUNGE and STORMAX demonstrated their Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) systems. Using multi-sensor perception and algorithm-based motion planning, NOA supports adaptive cruising, lane centering, dynamic speed adjustment, navigation-guided lane changes and overtaking maneuvers within its operating parameters. On the expressway, the system adjusted speed and planned trajectories in response to changing traffic conditions, helping reduce the demands of long-distance driving while supporting a more relaxed journey.

The vehicles' smart-cabin technologies also drew attention from participating media. Equipped with an AI large language model, the voice interaction system supports rapid recognition and natural-language dialogue in multiple languages, allowing occupants to adjust navigation, climate settings and cabin modes through voice commands. Multi-screen interaction, together with the high-definition head-up display (HUD), makes key driving information readily accessible, helping drivers stay informed while keeping their attention on the road.

Composed Mountain-Road Handling: Dual-Chamber Air Suspension and ±7° Rear-Wheel Steering Work in Concert

After leaving the expressway, the convoy entered the mountain roads of Jishan Bamboo Sea. With undulating surfaces, successive curves and tight hairpin bends, the route tested the vehicles' suspension tuning and handling stability.

LUXEED vehicles feature a front double-wishbone and rear multi-link independent suspension architecture, supported by coordinated tuning of the Dual-Chamber Air Suspension, Dual-Valve Continuous Damping Control (CDC) shock absorbers and Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) system. Together, these technologies are designed to balance body control with vibration isolation, helping maintain stability through tight corners and during rapid lane changes while reducing body roll.

The addition of ±7° Rear-Wheel Steering further enhances maneuverability. By allowing the rear wheels to steer, the system helps these large vehicles navigate narrow mountain roads and tight bends with greater agility. The resulting combination of responsive handling and a composed ride gave journalists an opportunity to experience how LUXEED balances driving confidence with passenger comfort.

A Refined Lakeside Retreat: Design, Comfort and Immersive Sound

Midway through the drive, the convoy stopped at Lakeside Café, where the natural surroundings offered an opportunity to explore the vehicles' design and cabin features at closer range.

LLOUNGE's distinctive starry grille, high-gloss chrome detailing and interactive welcome light carpet contrasted with STORMAX's wide, low-slung stance, 1.26 design ratio and L-shaped headlights. In the lakeside light, the two models presented distinct interpretations of LUXEED's design language.

Inside, both vehicles combine carefully selected materials with comfort-focused technology. LLOUNGE creates a first-class cabin experience with full-grain perforated Nappa leather seats and mechanical massage functions. Its two second-row zero-gravity seats recline to 123° and are complemented by four-way power leg rests and independent electric footrests, offering occupants a place to relax between driving sessions.

LLOUNGE also features Privacy Acoustic Shield mode, 12 acoustic glass panes and a 33-speaker sound system designed to evoke the atmosphere of a concert hall. Together, these features help create a quieter, more private cabin with an immersive audio experience.

STORMAX pairs dual front zero-gravity seats with a four-way motorized central display and 16-point seat massage. Concealed double-layer sunshades and dual-layer acoustic laminated glass further help manage incoming light and reduce external noise, bringing together technology and comfort in a driver-focused cabin.









Track Performance: STORMAX Puts Power and Handling to the Test

The final stage of the test drive took place at Guangde Proving Ground, where STORMAX was put through a series of dynamic evaluations on the high-speed oval and dedicated handling courses.

Built on an 800V high-voltage battery-electric vehicle (BEV) architecture, STORMAX features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain producing a maximum output of 460 kW and peak torque of 775 Nm. Engaging one-touch Boost mode increases torque by 10%, according to the vehicle's specifications. STORMAX accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.9 seconds and can reach speeds exceeding 250 km/h on the high-speed oval.

During 100–0 km/h braking tests, the vehicle's six-piston fixed-caliper braking system and staggered tire setup delivered a stopping distance of under 34 meters.

Further evaluations included the moose test at speeds exceeding 82 km/h, slalom maneuvers and skidpad exercises. STORMAX's active rear diffuser and 10 aerodynamic air ducts work alongside its electronic chassis control system to support aerodynamic performance and precise vehicle control through demanding maneuvers.

Across the 185-kilometer route, the test drive brought LUXEED's three brand pillars-Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence-to life through a combination of intelligent driving assistance, considered cabin design and dynamic performance.

Through the experience shared by international media, LUXEED aims to introduce a wider global audience to its approach to intelligent luxury, demonstrating how technology, comfort and driving enjoyment can come together across a diverse range of real-world driving scenarios.









Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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