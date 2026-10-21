MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIB today announced the availability of RIB Omni capabilities within RIB SpecLink, bringing AI-powered assistance to specification workflows. Increasing productivity while maintaining confidence, accountability, and control over project specifications.

Alpharetta, GA, USA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIB Brings Omni to SpecLink, Advancing AI-Powered Specification Workflows

Single interface links specification intelligence, quality assurance, and decision-making

Alpharetta, Georgia, USA 21 October 2026

RIB today announced the availability of RIB Omni capabilities within RIB SpecLink, bringing AI-powered assistance to specification workflows. Increasing productivity while maintaining confidence, accountability, and control over project specifications.

As Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms increasingly explore AI to improve productivity, many specification teams face a critical challenge: according to these companies, generic AI tools lack an understanding of construction specifications, section relationships, and the legal implications of specification content. RIB Software developed RIB Omni, an AI tool with construction-specific intelligence, that helps specification professionals to work faster while maintaining accuracy, accountability, and oversight.

Built on the structure and taxonomy of construction specifications, the software vendor characterizes SpecLink + Omni as a solution that enables users to access project information, perform quality reviews, research products, and manage specification knowledge through a single intelligent interface. Spanning research, quality assurance, product evaluation, and specification knowledge management, RIB is convinced that the solution can help teams work more efficiently across the specification lifecycle while maintaining visibility into the information behind every response.

The launch comes as AEC firms face increasing project complexity, heightened contractual risk, and a shrinking pool of experienced specification professionals. As teams look to AI to improve productivity, many are seeking solutions that can deliver measurable efficiency gains without compromising quality, accountability, or professional judgement.

"Specification teams should not have to choose between using AI and maintaining confidence in their work," said Daimon Bridge, Managing Director & SVP, North America at RIB Software. "RIB SpecLink + Omni gives teams a faster way to research, review, and understand specification content while keeping the supporting information visible and every final decision under their control."

Key capabilities, according to the company, include an industry intelligence that understands specification structure, relationships, and dependencies across sections as well as traceable responses, which means that answers are thoroughly linked to specification content and version history. In addition, the AI tool is said to be capable of conducting specification quality reviews, thus supporting the user in identifying inconsistencies, omissions, and potential conflicts before they become project risks. Finally, the product's centralized knowledge access can, as RIB states, enable teams to research products and specification content through a single interface.

The software company makes clear that RIB SpecLink + Omni has been developed with data privacy, security, and responsible AI principles in mind. Customer project data is not used to train underlying foundation models, and existing access permissions determine what information users can access.

RIB SpecLink + Omni will initially launch in the United States, where it will be available as an add-on for existing SpecLink customers. US customers will receive complimentary access initially, with tiered pricing commencing in January 2027.

RIB provides detailed product information regarding RIB SpecLink + Omni and its upcoming availability via the company website -

About RIB

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the AEC industry forward and making architecture, engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable. Since its foundations by both AEC and IT pioneers in 1961, the business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,300 talents, with the vision of transforming the operation into a worldwide powerhouse and providing innovative software solutions to its core markets. Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction to operation and maintenance, dismantlement and recycling, the development of RIB's portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology.

RIB's strategic approach has a strong focus on AI integration, Machine Learning (ML) as well as Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in order to future-proof all software products. Ultimately, RIB aims to connect people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure their customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints. RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

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Contact

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CONTACT: Kim Immelman