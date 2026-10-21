Parsons Receives Defense Innovation Unit Success Memo For PFAS Remediation



Parsons Corporation received a Success Memo from the U.S. Department of War's Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for removing PFAS from soil across the United States.

A Success Memo is similar to a sole source contract in that it enables Government buyers to pursue follow-on production contracts without additional competitive procedures.

Parsons' patented Thermal Conduction Heating (TCH) technology quickly removes PFAS to below laboratory reporting limits from impacted soil, offering a fast and effective on-site solution. This approval positions Parsons to support government-led PFAS cleanup efforts with a proven remediation solution.

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it received federal approval from the U.S. Department of War's (DOW) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) impacted soil. Now any federal agency can quickly leverage Parsons' patented thermal conduction heating (TCH) technology, accelerating PFAS cleanup projects.

PFAS are persistent chemicals that can migrate through soil and groundwater, creating concerns for surrounding ecosystems and nearby communities. As public awareness and regulatory attention continue to grow, fast and effective cleanup is increasingly important to reduce long-term risk, protecting community health, and restoring confidence in impacted sites.

“PFAS impacts remain a significant environmental challenge, and our government clients trust Parsons to deliver effective remedial solutions with speed and confidence,” said Mark Fialkowski, President of Infrastructure North America.“This approval reinforces that trust and strengthens our ability to help agencies address PFAS impacts with a proven technology, quickly and cost effectively and reflects our ability to bring our global portfolio of integrated solutions to customers we already work closely with in other important mission areas.”

Parsons demonstrated its TCH technology under a competitive ESTCP prototype project, where the company removed PFAS to below laboratory reporting limits from impacted soil on-site. This project provided a more sustainable solution by eliminating the transportation and offsite disposal of large amounts of contaminated material to landfills or disposal facilities, saving time and reducing environmental impacts, liability, and risk to people and the environment.

Parsons' Environmental Remediation Solutions

Parsons has decades of experience delivering environmental solutions that help government and commercial clients address complex contamination challenges and protect community health. Our PFAS remediation expertise includes developing and deploying advanced treatment technologies, including Thermal Conduction Heating, AFFF Cleanout Services, UV PFAS Destruction, and Hot In Situ Chemical Oxidation. By combining technical knowledge, proven field execution, and innovative remediation approaches, Parsons helps clients accelerate cleanup, reduce long-term environmental risk, and restore sites for safe and productive use.

To learn more about Parsons' thermal remediation solutions, visit .

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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