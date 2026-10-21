Genesis Research Group Appoints Vera Frajzyngier, Phd, As Vice President, Head Of Real-World Evidence

Vera Frajzyngier, Vice President, Head of RWE

Genesis Research Group

Vera Frajzyngier will head Genesis's RWE business and further strengthen its delivery of integrated evidence strategies across development and commercialization

- Sarah Alwardt, Executive Vice President, RWE/HEORHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Research Group today announced the appointment of Vera Frajzyngier, PhD, as Vice President, Head of Real-World Evidence (RWE). Reporting to Sarah Alwardt, PhD, Executive Vice President, RWE/HEOR, Vera will lead Genesis's global RWE business and further strengthen the company's ability to deliver integrated evidence strategies across development, market access, and commercialization.Vera brings more than 20 years of experience across scientific consulting, biopharmaceutical industry leadership, and global health research. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Group Head of Regulatory RWE and Pregnancy at Datavant, where she led scientific teams delivering regulatory-grade real-world evidence and pharmacoepidemiology studies for life sciences organizations worldwide.Prior to that, Vera spent nearly a decade working in epidemiology divisions within the pharmaceutical industry, including positions at Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim. Throughout her career, she has designed and delivered evidence-generation strategies to support product development, regulatory decision-making, safety evaluation, and post-marketing evidence needs across a wide range of therapeutic areas. She has led global scientific teams, advised on regulatory engagements, and delivered studies spanning immunology, oncology, vaccines, infectious disease, hepatology, dermatology, and rare diseases.Sarah Alwardt, Executive Vice President, RWE/HEOR, said:"We are delighted to welcome Vera to Genesis. Her experience spans consulting, biopharma, and regulatory-grade evidence generation, which gives her a valuable perspective on the decisions our clients are trying to make. She has a strong track record of building and leading scientific teams, delivering high-quality evidence programs, and helping organizations navigate complex development and regulatory challenges. As we continue to bring together expertise across evidence generation, market access, and stakeholder insight, Vera will be an important addition to our leadership team."In addition to her pharmacoepidemiology leadership experience, Vera has led epidemiologic research initiatives in the not-for-profit sector both domestically and internationally and has served as an adjunct professor of pharmacoepidemiology at both Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and Baruch College. She holds a PhD in Epidemiology from Columbia University.Vera Frajzyngier, Vice President, Head of RWE, commented:"When considering my next step, I was looking for an organization that combines scientific depth with a broader strategic view of how evidence supports decision-making. Genesis stood out because of the way it brings together expertise across RWE, HEOR, evidence synthesis, market access, and stakeholder insight. I saw an opportunity to work alongside talented colleagues across disciplines and help clients build evidence strategies that are both scientifically rigorous and aligned with the decisions that matter most."

Richard Chumbley

Genesis Research Group

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Genesis Research Group Appoints Vera Frajzyngier, PhD, as Vice President, Head of Real-World Evidence News Provided By Genesis Research Group October 21, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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