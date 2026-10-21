Kharge Criticises BJP Over Manipur Situation Demands Justice, Lasting Peace

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Oct 21 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the BJP government over the prevailing situation in violence-hit Manipur, saying that the state deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace.

Saying that Manipur is bleeding again“because of the BJP's incompetence”, the Congress leader said on X,“The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

He noted that since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, while 24,530 have been forced to live in relief camps in pathetic conditions.“Women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged tragedy. The BJP's political machinations, from imposing President's Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace,” Kharge said.

He added,“PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament.”

The Congress President observed that the continuing bloodshed in this strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.

Kharge raised three questions before PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to answer.“What happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Amit Shah in June 2023? What concrete measures have been taken to restore peace, protect citizens and address the continuing security challenges in this sensitive border state?” he asked.

The Congress President wanted to know what action was taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee.“Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps? What has been done to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families?” he questioned.

After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President's Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? Kharge asked, and raised the question -- "How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act?"

“As a strategically important border state, its security and stability cannot be held hostage to the BJP's political expediency,” the Congress President stated.

Meanwhile, a Manipur Police statement said that suspected armed militants opened fire on a group of around 14 villagers who had gone to collect firewood at Khongbal Tangkhul, under Sagolmang police station in Kangpokpi district, on October 19. Three villagers belonging to the Meitei community succumbed to bullet injuries, while four others were injured in the firing.

In a separate incident, one person was killed, and several others were injured in clashes between members of two communities in Thoubal district on October 18, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in two affected areas.

Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, have intensified joint search and intelligence-based operations following the fresh violence in Kangpokpi district, leading to the arrest of three suspected militants.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order/Intelligence, Lhari Dorje said that, as per preliminary investigation, two of the three arrested persons reportedly admitted to being part of the assault team, while further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the Monday incident.

Based on disclosures made by the arrested accused persons, 12 firearms, 1,095 live rounds of various weapons were recovered from the mountainous areas, the ADG told the media.

The arms and ammunition recovered included an INSAS rifle, an M16 rifle, an A1 rifle, an AK-47-type rifle, a 7.62 mm sniper rifle, a Heckler and Koch 5.56 mm rifle, three 12-bore single-barrel guns, a lethod gun, and a handmade rocket launcher, among many others.