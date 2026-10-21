BJP Is The Real Crisis, People And Farmers Will Take Away CM's Chair, Says Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 21 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chair was not safe, and that people, including farmers and younger generations, would bring about a change in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face growing public opposition and asserted that the government was attempting to retain power amid mounting challenges.

"Even the Chief Minister's chair is not safe, because the people are going to take it away from him this time. It is not just the people; farmers are also going to take his chair away. Gen Z is keeping a close watch, and Gen Alpha has also arrived. So, this time, his chair is not going to be safe. They can say anything to save it," he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader further said the BJP itself was responsible for the problems facing the state and that removing the party from power was the only way to resolve the crisis.

"The BJP must be removed. The BJP itself is the real crisis. The crisis will end only when the BJP is removed. There is only one crisis, and that is the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the ruling party of exploiting people's religious faith and devotion to protect its government.

Referring to the 2020 incident involving gangster Vikas Dubey, whose vehicle overturned while he was being transported by police, he alleged that the incident had helped the government avert a political crisis.

"Look, have faith. You can have faith and devotion, but the BJP members are known for playing with people's faith and devotion. You all know how people's faith has been exploited. First, it was people's faith in temples, and now their faith is being exploited in this matter...This government is trying to save itself from falling. Remember, Vikas Dubey's vehicle did not overturn; they saved the government from collapsing. This show of faith and devotion is being used to protect their government," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav also raised concerns over the alleged circulation of voice messages targeting voters, questioning how BJP leaders had obtained voter lists that were not publicly available to everyone.

“Voter lists are not available to everyone, but they are available to all BJP leaders. Voice messages are being sent, and calls are being made. How did the voter lists reach the ministers in the BJP government?” he asked.

He alleged that ministers had obtained voter data and engaged a company to circulate messages, adding that such communications could not be sent without access to the relevant information.

The SP chief also accused the BJP government of electoral malpractice and alleged that officials in the Education Department, including BSAs and DIOSs, were intimidating voters through phone calls.

Akhilesh Yadav warned that officials allegedly involved in such activities could face legal consequences if evidence emerged against them. He urged the Election Commission to remain impartial and called on government officials to perform their duties without political interference.

"If they will be political workers, then they should prepare to go to jail," he said, alleging irregularities in the education sector, including corruption in transfers and postings.

Referring to his earlier remarks during the elections in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav said those allegedly involved in electoral malpractice would eventually face legal action.

"No one will save you. Today or tomorrow, whenever there is a change, the law will send them to jail," he said.