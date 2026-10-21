Asian Para Games: Dilip Gavit Wins Gold, Basil Clinches Silver In Men's 100M T47 Final

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 21 (IANS) India scripted another memorable finish in the para athletics competition at the Para Asian Games as Dilip Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal in the Men's 100m T47 and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver.

Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal with an impressive timing of 10.69 seconds. Adding to India's success, Basil (T47 category) secured the silver medal with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games Record in the event.

The duo replicated their 1-2 finish from the Commonwealth Games 2026, where Dilip Gavit clinched the gold medal with a Games Record in the men's 100m T47, while Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver medal to complete a dominant Indian one-two.

Dilip Gavit had earlier won gold in the men's 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India's historic 100th medal at the Games. He further made the nation proud by reaching the final of the men's 400m T47 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Born in the small village of Toran Dongari near Nashik, Maharashtra, Dilip Gavit grew up in a humble farming family. His life took a major turn when, at five to six years of age, he suffered a tragic fall from a tree, thus severely injuring his right arm.

Due to the lack of timely medical treatment, the injury turned into gangrene, leading to the amputation of his arm below the elbow. Despite the huge setback, Gavit refused to let his disability define his future, fulfilling his passion for running with a career in para-athletics.

Practising on the dusty roads of his village, his talent was later recognised by coach Vaijnath Kale, who guided him into professional para-athletics.

The T46 and T47 classifications in para-athletics apply to standing athletes with upper-limb impairments, such as limb deficiency or amputation. T46 involves single-arm above- or below-elbow amputation or similar significant impairment, while T47 represents a more moderate upper-limb impairment allowing greater wrist and arm function, primarily affecting sprints and jumps.