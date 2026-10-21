EU Recommends Direct Passenger Rail Link To Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)EU recommends Azerbaijan to construct a direct passenger railway line to the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) to improve its accessibility for workers and investors, reads the“Trade Study Report – Trade Sector Development in Azerbaijan: Policies, Constraints and Opportunities”, issued by the EU.

The report's authors point out that the establishment of AFEZ is a positive and strategic step for Azerbaijan's economic development, attracting investment, and creating new business opportunities.

At the same time, as the report says, it is important to take into account a number of key factors to fully realize AFEZ's potential and ensure its long-term competitiveness.

“One of these factors is ensuring the accessibility of the zone for investors, workers, and businesses. International experience shows that, alongside a favourable geographical location, effective connectivity with major urban centres and transport hubs plays an important role in shaping the competitiveness of special economic zones. Alat is located approximately 65 km from the city centre and currently has no direct metro, ferry, or suburban passenger rail connection with central Baku. However, the successful operation and long-term development of AFEZ also depend significantly on ensuring the accessibility of the zone for investors, workers, and businesses. To this end, establishing a connection with Absheron Railway Station, which is only 7 km from Baku Central Railway Station, and then developing the existing railway connection from Heybat to Alat for passenger transportation could significantly improve Alat's accessibility,” reads the report.

The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), established by the Presidential Decree dated May 22, 2020, is located adjacent to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and at the intersection of international transport corridors. Alat Free Economic Zone gives preference to investors engaged in high-value-added and export-oriented manufacturing, using innovative technologies and approaches to work, in accordance with best international standards.