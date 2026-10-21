Hellobiome Launches Microbiome Testing For Clinics And Longevity Platforms As Provider Demand Surges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The microbiome intelligence company brings clinically grounded skin and scalp insights to practitioners, supporting personalized care and healthy aging.

- Dr. Elsa Jungman, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The microbiome intelligence company working with OneSkin, K18 and Cocolab now powers white-label and co-branded skin and scalp microbiome testing for dermatology groups, preventive-health clinics, and longevity platforms - giving practitioners added insight into the skin and scalp's microbial environment, and a new biomarker for how skin ages.HelloBiome today announced that it now powers skin and scalp microbiome testing for health platforms and practitioners, extending the clinical microbiome science it built for global brands to the companies closest to the patient. The launch answers a wave of unprompted demand: over the past several months, dozens of dermatology groups, preventive-health clinics, and longevity platforms approached HelloBiome asking to offer microbiome testing to their patients and members.That demand comes from two directions: providers who want to better understand the skin concerns they see, and providers who want to help their members support healthy skin as it ages.For practitioners, it's about added insight. Many of the skin and scalp concerns practitioners see every day have well-documented microbial signatures in published research. Atopic dermatitis (eczema) has been closely linked to overgrowth of Staphylococcus aureus. Rosacea has been associated with distinct shifts in the skin's microbial community. Dandruff has been associated primarily with Malassezia - a fungus, not a bacterium. Yet none of this is visible in a standard consultation. Microbiome testing brings that layer into view: it reports the bacterial and fungal populations present on the skin or scalp, giving practitioners an additional layer of information they can weigh alongside their own clinical judgment. Those condition associations come from published research; HelloBiome's test characterizes the microbiome and is not a diagnostic - it does not diagnose, or determine treatment for, any condition.For longevity, it's about the long view. The skin is the body's largest organ and its first line of defense, and its microbiome changes in measurable ways as we age, alongside shifts in barrier function, sebum production, and inflammation. Longevity platforms already track blood, genetic, and metabolic biomarkers. The skin microbiome adds a signal at the surface-one that reflects how the skin is aging and can be measured over time to track changes alongside a routine, using HelloBiome's proprietary scoring models, including its Microbiome Age Score, developed from years of microbiome data collections and modeling.Patients are asking too. The skin and scalp microbiome has become one of the most requested - and least available - signals in preventive care. Until now, providers had no standardized, clinically grounded way to offer it.HelloBiome's testing is available white-label or co-branded, runs on the sample-collection workflows providers already operate, and returns a standardized, clear result - typically within 72 hours of sample receipt - rather than raw data. Results highlight the key bacterial and fungal populations relevant to the patient's skin or scalp concern, so practitioners can factor them into their own recommendations, and can be repeated to track changes over time. It leads with skin and scalp microbiome testing and is backed by the same clinical research that supports HelloBiome's work with longevity pioneers like OneSkin and K18.“We built HelloBiome to bring microbiome science to the companies shaping health and beauty, and we assumed that meant brands and manufacturers,” said Dr. Elsa Jungman, CEO of HelloBiome.“It turns out the practitioners and platforms closest to the patient want it just as much. So many of the skin and scalp concerns they see every day have a microbial component they simply can't see, and longevity-focused providers are realizing that healthy aging shows up on the skin first. Their patients are already asking about their microbiome, and no one has been able to give them a credible answer. This launch is us meeting that demand with the standardization and clinical rigor it deserves.”The microbiome test kit offering is live now, with providers able to pilot at a single location or cohort before scaling across their network.

Elsa Jungman, Ph.D.

HelloBiome

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HelloBiome Launches Microbiome Testing for Clinics and Longevity Platforms as Provider Demand Surges News Provided By HelloBiome October 21, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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