Lynk Engineers Ranked #1 MEP Engineering Firm In Utah

Utah Construction + Design's 2026 rankings also place the newly merged firm #2 among all engineering firms in Utah

- Chris Kobayashi, PE, LEED AP, CEO of Lynk EngineersSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lynk Engineers has been ranked the #1 MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) Engineering Firm in Utah in the 2026 Top Utah Engineering Firm Rankings survey published by Utah Construction + Design magazine. The firm was also ranked #2 overall among all engineering firms in Utah. The ranking was based on revenues generated by Utah offices during 2025, with Lynk reporting $61.5 million in revenue.The annual ranking by Utah Construction + Design recognizes Utah's leading engineering firms based on revenues generated through their Utah operations. The publication notes that projects outside Utah billed through Utah-based offices are included in the reported totals.“This recognition reflects the exceptional talent, expertise, and commitment of our people,” said Chris Kobayashi, PE, LEED AP, CEO of Lynk Engineers.“Since the merger that formed Lynk earlier this year, we have experienced tremendous momentum by bringing together the strengths of three highly respected engineering organizations. Being recognized as Utah's top MEP engineering firm demonstrates the value created by combining our complementary expertise and the dedication of our professionals to serve clients with complex needs across multiple markets. We are grateful for the trust of our clients and proud of what our team continues to accomplish together.”Formed in April 2026 through the merger of Spectrum Engineers, Colvin Engineering Associates, and Envision Engineering, Lynk Engineers unites decades of engineering excellence under a single organization. The firm provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology (MEPT) engineering design services for public and private sector projects throughout Utah, the United States, and internationally. The rankings reflect the firm's continued growth, technical expertise, and expanding presence in Utah's engineering industry.

Marianne Jenks

Lynk Engineers

+1 801-328-5151

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Lynk Engineers Ranked #1 MEP Engineering Firm in Utah News Provided By MARKETLINK October 21, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology



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