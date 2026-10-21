3E Celebrates Adobe's Recognition As A Leader In Personalization

Adobe tech helps power 3E's Enrollment Engine-an integrated approach to creating student demand, building stronger affinity, and engineering enrollment growth.

REXFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 3 Enrollment Marketing (3E) celebrates technology partner Adobe's recognition as a Leader in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Personalization Engines. Adobe's personalization and engagement technologies help power 3E's Enrollment Engine, which connects market strategy, institutional differentiation, and modern marketing to move students from awareness through enrollment.3E solutions incorporate several Adobe technologies, including its engagement platform, within a comprehensive system built to grow enrollment. That system combines technology with 3E's expertise to identify market opportunities, create student demand, build stronger institutional affinity, and convert interest into applications, deposits, and enrolled students.“We built 3E's Enrollment Engine to help institutions grow and shape their class,” said Jim Rogers, CEO and Co-Founder of 3E.“That means finding the right market opportunities, creating demand among the students they want to reach, and giving those students compelling reasons to enroll. Adobe is an important part of how we deliver that strategy at scale.”Connecting Every Stage of Enrollment Growth3E's Enrollment Engine brings six essential functions together in one integrated approach:.Find the right market opportunity..Create demand among priority students..Differentiate the institution to build preference and affinity..Identify student intent across the enrollment journey..Activate the right response across channels..Convert students through enrollment.Within this system, Adobe technology supports personalized engagement. 3E's team connects those capabilities to each institution's market position, enrollment priorities, and distinct advantages, then manages execution and performance throughout the recruitment cycle.“Personalization helps us connect what matters to each student with what makes an institution the right choice,” said Patricia Maben, Co-Founder of 3E.“We bring together student interests, intent, and institutional advantages to make each interaction more relevant. That is how we build stronger affinity and help students move from initial awareness to the decision to enroll.”Engineering Growth with Measurable ResultsAccording to 3E client performance data, 100% of new 3E clients grew both applications and deposits in the 2025 enrollment cycle. Across seven years, approximately 85% of all 3E clients grew both applications and deposits.These results underscore 3E's focus on connecting strategy, technology, and execution around measurable enrollment outcomes. Adobe's recognition highlights one important component of that broader approach.“Our clients count on us to make the pieces work together and deliver results,” Rogers added.“We are proud to partner with Adobe and put its technology to work within a system built specifically for higher education. At 3E, we engineer enrollment growth. Not by chance. By design.”To learn more, visit 3enrollment.About 3E3 Enrollment Marketing (3E) is a founder-owned enrollment marketing firm that engineers growth for colleges and universities. Through its Enrollment Engine, 3E connects market strategy, institutional differentiation, modern marketing, intent signals, cross-channel activation, and enrollment expertise to create student demand, build affinity, and convert students from awareness through enrollment.

Sidra Berman

3 Enrollment Marketing



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3E Celebrates Adobe's Recognition as a Leader in Personalization News Provided By 3 Enrollment Marketing October 21, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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