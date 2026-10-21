Nomono Studio Adds Ambience Control, Letting Podcasters Dial In The Sound Of The Room

Ambience control in Nomono Studio Cloud: the room recorded by the Sound Capsule appears as its own track, next to each speaker.

New Sound Capsule recordings now open with the room as its own track, so creators can match their audio to what viewers see

- Owen Grover

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nomono, the Norwegian audio technology company behind the Sound Capsule and Nomono Studio Cloud, today released ambience control in Nomono Studio Cloud. New Sound Capsule recordings now open with the ambience as a separate track: the room sound captured by the Capsule's Space Recorder, a dedicated 8-capsule ambisonic microphone. Creators can raise it to immerse listeners in the room, or lower it for a close, studio-style sound.

Nomono is the only podcast system that records the room as its own track, instead of pulling it out of the voices with AI.

Multitrack mixing is standard in DAWs and podcast editing tools, and some of these tools also use AI to separate background sound from the voice recording. The Sound Capsule takes a different approach: it records the room directly. Creators get a real ambience track to work with, not an estimate.

The feature matters most for video podcasts. When creators pair Nomono audio with video through Nomono's Audio/Video Sync, fully enhanced audio can sound like a studio even when the picture shows a café, a stage, or a living room. The ambience track lets creators match the sound to what viewers see.

"Other tools try to pull the room out of your voice track. The Sound Capsule records it," said Owen Grover, GM, U.S. Market, Nomono. "Now creators decide how much of that room listeners hear. They can make it intimate, immersive, or anywhere in between. And they don't need an audio engineer to do it."

Ambience control is part of Nomono's per-track editing, which launched on 17 September. Every Nomono Studio Cloud user can now:

- See every track. Each speaker's track takes the color of their Nomono microphone, and the mix view highlights the active speaker.

- Adjust levels. Use a volume slider, or add volume points to shape levels over time.

- Mute and solo. Pull a track out of the mix, or listen to one track on its own.

Tracks stay locked to each other: creators can't cut, trim, or move a track independently. This keeps every track in sync and protects audio quality, because the Space Recorder also picks up the speakers' voices.

Availability

Ambience control is available today, free on all Nomono Studio plans, including the Free plan. The ambience track is available for Sound Capsule recordings uploaded on or after 9 October. Learn more at nomono/blog/ambience-control-in-nomono-studio-cloud.

About Nomono

Nomono is a Norwegian audio technology company pioneering the future of spoken audio and immersive sound. It makes the Sound Capsule and Stellar Kit recording systems and the Nomono Studio Cloud platform, which combine portable recording hardware, AI-powered sound enhancement, and cloud-based collaboration to make high-quality, immersive audio production effortless, anywhere. Customers include iHeartMedia, Acast, Audible, Pushkin, StoryCorps, and Audiochuck. Learn more at nomono.

Owen Grover

Nomono LLC

+1 917-842-4077

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Nomono Studio Adds Ambience Control, Letting Podcasters Dial In the Sound of the Room News Provided By Nomono AS October 21, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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