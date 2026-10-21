The $12 Software Launch Costs $924 At Full Price, New Database Of 502 Funnels Finds

Median prices across 502 LaunchPadJV launch funnels: advertised front end $12.68, average buyer spend $75.57, full OTO path $923.66, sum of claimed "regular" prices $3,982. Source: otoledger, data retrieved 21 Oct 2026.

OTO Ledger maps every upsell behind 502 LaunchPadJV launches: 8 OTOs per funnel, a $97 "regular price" nobody pays, and buyers spending six times the sticker.

- Zoltan Juhasz, publisher of OTO LedgerTUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The software launches promoted to email lists every week advertise a front-end price of about twelve dollars. A new public database shows what sits behind that number: a median of eight one-time offers (OTOs) per launch, a full-price path of $923.66, and buyers who spend, on average, six times the advertised price before they reach the product they paid for.OTO Ledger, launched this month at otoledger, records every product in the funnel of 502 software launches listed on the LaunchPadJV marketplace, 6,005 funnel items in all, with the list price, the "regular" price, the commission rate and the realized sales figures the marketplace publishes for each one. A second ledger covers 1,084 funnels on JVZoo. All figures below are from the LaunchPadJV data as of October 21, 2026.Key findings- The median front end lists at $12.68. The median "regular price" shown next to it is $97, and 81% of funnels display a regular price of $97 or more. The database has not found a product that was ever sold at its regular price.- The median funnel contains 12 products: a front end, eight OTOs and their downsells. 154 funnels run to 15 items or more; the longest has 30.- Buying the front end and every OTO at list price costs a median $923.66. Declining each OTO and taking the cheaper downsell instead still costs $679.95. The sum of the "regular" prices on the same ladder is $3,982.- Across the 321 funnels with at least 20 buyers, the average buyer spent $75.57, about six times the front-end price. The front end itself produces only 18% of funnel revenue.- The first OTO is accepted by a median 53% of front-end buyers. Across all OTOs the median take rate is 6.5%. The median OTO lists at $59.30; the top tenth list at $176 or more.- Launch pages do not last. 81 of the 502 sales pages no longer load. Among pages between six months and a year old, 26% are dead; past one year, 66%.- The market is concentrated: ten vendors account for 73% of recorded revenue, 25 vendors have shipped five or more launches in 2026, and 60% of products carry "AI" in the name. The two marketplaces list between 60 and 77 new launches a month.Why the numbers matterPromotional emails and affiliate review sites describe these products by their front-end price and rarely list the upsells, their prices or how many buyers take them. The marketplaces publish that data to affiliates, but not in one place and not in a form a buyer can read before clicking. OTO Ledger presents the same figures per product as a ladder: each offer in order, with the list price, the realized average price, the number of buyers and the share who took it.The site also records the state of every sales page on a dated check, flags funnels with recurring charges, and shows what three AI assistants (ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity) said about each written-up launch next to the recorded funnel, so readers can see where the assistants' price and OTO counts diverge from the marketplace data.What is on the site- A product page for every funnel, with the full ladder, the full-price and cheapest paths, the vendor's launch record and the date each figure was retrieved.- A price map of all 502 LaunchPadJV funnels, sortable by front-end price, full-path price and realized average spend.- A dead-products ledger, a commission-rate ledger and marketplace statistics for LaunchPadJV and JVZoo, including JVZoo's published refund rates (median 6.7%).- Plain-language guides, including what an OTO is and how launch pricing works.Method and disclosureData was collected from the LaunchPadJV and JVZoo affiliate listings and funnel feeds between October 17 and October 21, 2026, and from a fetch of each sales page on the same dates. Medians are used throughout because a few large launches skew averages. "Full-price path" is the sum of the front-end and OTO list prices at launch; "realized" prices are the marketplace's own revenue-per-sale figures. Sales counts on LaunchPadJV are exact; JVZoo publishes rounded bands. OTO Ledger is an affiliate of both marketplaces and may earn a commission on purchases made through its links; rankings and figures are not paid placements and no vendor can buy a listing or an edit.About OTO LedgerOTO Ledger (otoledger, also reachable as otodatabase) is an independent database of software launch funnels on LaunchPadJV and JVZoo, published by Zoltan Juhasz of Agence Vesta Inc. It is a sister site of Recurring Commission Atlas (recurringcommission), an independent reference on recurring-commission affiliate programs.About Agence Vesta Inc.Agence Vesta Inc., trading as NetPartners Marketing, is a bilingual digital marketing consultancy based in Saint-Lambert, Quebec, with an office in Tualatin, Oregon. It publishes independent data sites for buyers and affiliates of software and digital products.

Zoltan Juhasz

Agence Vesta Inc.

+1 514-907-7709

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The $12 Software Launch Costs $924 at Full Price, New Database of 502 Funnels Finds News Provided By Agence Vesta Inc. October 21, 2026, 10:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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