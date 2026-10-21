Simform Achieves Select Tier In Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track

The recognition expands Simform's Claude engineering capabilities across product engineering, enterprise AI systems, and agentic software delivery.

- Hiren Dhaduk, CTO, Simform

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simform has been named a Select partner in the Services Track of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network. Since launching the Claude Partner Network in March 2026, Anthropic has received more than 40,000 applications. Simform qualified for Select status based on its Claude-certified practitioners, production deployments, and public customer evidence.

Select status brings our teams closer to Anthropic through technical support and partner resources, strengthening the model-provider alignment required to deploy Claude in complex technology stacks.

Our Claude-certified teams apply Claude across two parts of enterprise engineering: building agentic systems for business workflows and integrating AI into the software delivery lifecycle.

For our customers, this shortens the path from prototype to reliable deployment while helping engineering teams increase delivery speed, consistency, and control.

Engineering Claude for Reliability, Scale, and Business Value:

Enterprise Claude deployments depend on engineering that extends beyond the model itself. We design the validation, governance, integration, and operating controls required for Claude-powered systems to remain reliable as usage and complexity increase.

For an education technology company, Simform replaced a brittle transcript extraction pipeline and the manual data entry it created with a Claude-powered extraction system. The new service used Claude Sonnet 4.6 to read layout and text in a single pass, with domain rules and automated validation built into the workflow. This reduced manual transcript-entry effort by 99% while handling previously unseen formats at more than 95% accuracy.

Embedding Claude into Enterprise Software Development for Faster, Governed Delivery:

Simform built its Claude practice on delivery patterns proven across our own engineering, delivery, and internal operations. The strongest patterns are codified into Simform's software engineering standards and operationalized through PexAI.

PexAI is Simform's agentic software factory platform. It coordinates 19 specialist agents and 45 reusable skills across discovery, design, implementation, testing, and deployment and operations, working above Claude and other foundation models on a shared project context. Every task runs in an isolated environment within budget, time and turn limits, and people approve scope, design, code and release at four approval gates. Through PexAI, Simform targets up to 40% faster modernization, 40% faster development and 30% lower token costs, measured against each client's delivery baseline.

“As Claude moves deeper into business and engineering workflows, the challenge is making it reliable as adoption scales. Select status reflects the experience we have built solving for that with customers. Through PexAI and our Agentic SDLC enablement, we bring the same rigor to software delivery, making Claude part of a coordinated engineering system rather than an individual developer tool.” said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform.

The Select partnership strengthens how we work with Anthropic to turn new Claude capabilities into enterprise agentic systems and repeatable AI engineering patterns. Read the accompanying blog for more on Simform's partnership with Anthropic and its approach to AI-native engineering.

About the Claude Partner Network:

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers. Learn more at claude/partners.

About Simform:

Simform is an AI-native digital engineering company specializing in Product Engineering, Agentic AI, Data, Cloud and Enterprise Transformation. Having the rare distinction held by fewer than 50 companies globally to achieve both Azure Expert MSP status and all three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, Cloud & AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions, and Security, we bring proven depth in Microsoft's cloud and AI ecosystem. We deliver outcomes faster through 20+ innovative, AI-driven IP and solution accelerators. Simform serves hi-tech companies, software product companies, and digital natives through Product and Platform Engineering, while supporting enterprise transformation across healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and professional services.

Rohit Akiwatkar

Simform

+1 321-237-2727

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Simform Achieves Select Tier in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track News Provided By Simform LLC October 21, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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