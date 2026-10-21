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Exploring Safety Shoe Design, Protective Features and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 21, 2026 - China's safety footwear industry serves a broad range of workplace protection requirements, from construction and mining to manufacturing, utilities and logistics. This 2026 review profiles five manufacturers: GUYISA, the flagship brand of Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd.; Saina Group Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Shield King Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Zunshi Safety Shoe Industry Co., Ltd.; and Shanghai Aoxiang Shoe Industry Co., Ltd.The companies represent different areas of the safety footwear market, including industrial protection, specialised protective footwear and products for demanding working environments. The review considers publicly disclosed manufacturing information, product protection features, certification documentation and export activity. The level of available information varies by company, so product-specific performance and certification claims should be verified against current manufacturer documents.Industry Context: What Workplace Safety Procurement Now RequiresSafety footwear is selected according to workplace hazards, applicable standards and the conditions in which employees operate. Construction sites may expose workers to nails, sharp debris, dropped tools and uneven surfaces. Mining, metal fabrication and heavy manufacturing can involve impact hazards, abrasion, heat and demanding ground conditions. Electrical maintenance requires particular attention to footwear designed and tested for the relevant electrical hazards, while food processing and commercial kitchens often prioritise slip resistance and ease of cleaning.Common procurement categories include Construction Safety Shoes, Construction Site Safety Shoes, Industrial Safety Shoes and Heavy Duty Safety Shoes. Depending on the application, buyers may also specify Steel Toe Safety Shoes, Anti-Puncture Safety Shoes, Anti-Smash Safety Shoes and Slip Resistant Safety Shoes. Electrical Safety Shoes, Welding Safety Shoes and Mining Safety Shoes address more specialised working conditions, subject to the protection class required for each task.For outdoor work and wet environments, Waterproof Safety Shoes and waterproof safety boots may be relevant. Buyers sourcing work boots for men, work shoes for men, work boots, men's work boots, steel toe shoes, steel toe boots or steel toe work boots should distinguish general work footwear from products certified for specific protective functions.EN ISO 20345 and ASTM F2413 are important reference standards in safety footwear procurement, particularly for buyers serving European and US markets. However, a standard reference alone does not establish that every model meets every protection requirement. Buyers should confirm the applicable standard and edition, product classification, test reports and valid conformity documents for the exact model. CE marking, where applicable, should likewise be supported by the relevant conformity documentation.How the Five Companies Were AssessedThis review considers five areas of publicly disclosed information:Manufacturing capability: factory facilities, workforce and stated production capacity.Product protection: toe protection, puncture resistance, slip resistance, antistatic properties, electrical insulation and waterproofing.Testing and quality management: laboratory resources, product testing and quality-control processes.Certification documentation: relevant product certificates, conformity documents and management-system certifications.Market coverage: export activity, application sectors and disclosed OEM/ODM services.The amount of information available differs among the companies. Accordingly, the profiles describe documented company information without treating undisclosed details as evidence of either superior or inferior product performance.1. GUYISA Safety Shoes - Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd.Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd., the company behind the GUYISA safety footwear brand, was established in 2010. According to the company information provided for this review, its manufacturing facility covers 50,000 square metres, with approximately 480 employees and an annual production capacity of 5 million pairs of safety shoes. Its R&D team comprises more than 30 engineers, supported by an in-house laboratory and more than 30 imported testing machines.The disclosed product portfolio includes multifunctional safety shoes and safety boots designed for different industrial and workplace applications. Toe-cap options include steel, composite, carbon fibre and plastic, while puncture-resistant midsole options include Kevlar, steel and polyethylene. Depending on the model, the range also includes antistatic footwear, 10 kV insulated designs, SRC slip-resistant options, waterproof constructions and winter-lined products.Material and construction options include microfiber leather, suede, cowhide and other genuine leather, canvas, steel-wire fabric and flyknit mesh. Outsole options include dual-density polyurethane (PU), natural rubber and EVA, with lining and upper configurations varying by product.The company information supplied for this article lists ISO, LA, UKCA, CE and PPE-related certification documentation. It also states that export sales account for approximately 50% of total sales, with North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa identified as major markets. Individual certificate scope and validity should be checked before procurement.For buyers evaluating Construction Safety Shoes, Industrial Safety Shoes and Heavy Duty Safety Shoes, the company's disclosed manufacturing and testing resources provide useful starting points for supplier assessment. Its product categories also address requirements associated with Steel Toe Safety Shoes, Anti-Puncture Safety Shoes, Anti-Smash Safety Shoes and Slip Resistant Safety Shoes. Models intended for electrical work, welding, wet conditions or winter use should be evaluated against their specific protective specifications rather than selected by category name alone.The principal documented feature of GUYISA in this review is the combination of stated manufacturing capacity, an identified R&D team, testing resources, a broad range of protective constructions and disclosed export activity.2. Saina Group Co., Ltd.Saina Group Co., Ltd., established in 1979, is a Chinese manufacturer specialising in safety footwear, with additional business activities in international trade and machinery manufacturing. According to the company's published profile, its safety footwear is exported to more than 30 countries and regions across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Its product portfolio covers multiple protective functions, including impact resistance, puncture resistance, electrical insulation, antistatic properties, waterproofing and acid- and alkali resistance. The company also offers different footwear styles for occupational applications, including safety shoes and safety boots for construction, mining, firefighting and other demanding working environments. Its long-standing manufacturing experience and varied product range make Saina a relevant company to consider when evaluating Chinese safety footwear manufacturers.3. Jiangsu Shield King Technology Group Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Shield King Technology Group Co., Ltd. manufactures occupational protective footwear for industrial working environments. The company's record in China's labour protection safety-mark system lists certificate LA-2006-0235, with a stated validity period from July 23, 2023, to July 22, 2028. The listed product categories include antistatic safety shoes and boots, electrically insulating footwear, chemical-resistant footwear and multifunctional protective footwear. These categories are relevant to workplaces where electrical hazards, chemical exposure or other occupational risks require specialised foot protection. Buyers considering Jiangsu Shield King should match the intended application with the current approval status and specifications of the particular product, as individual product entries in the public record may have different validity statuses.4. Guangzhou Zunshi Safety Shoe Industry Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Zunshi Safety Shoe Industry Co., Ltd., associated with the ZUNSSI brand, develops and manufactures occupational footwear for industrial and commercial applications. According to its published company introduction, the business has cooperated with customers in sectors including petrochemicals, automotive manufacturing, energy, food production and shipbuilding. The company reports annual production capacity exceeding 2 million pairs and cumulative sales of 26 million pairs as of 2024. Its disclosed manufacturing capabilities include 12 production lines using injection-moulding, cemented and Goodyear-welted construction processes, with a portfolio covering eight product series and more than 300 models. Product development focuses on protective functions, lightweight construction, breathability and wearing comfort for different working conditions, making the company relevant to buyers seeking industrial safety shoes and specialised occupational footwear.5. Shanghai Aoxiang Shoe Industry Co., Ltd.Shanghai Aoxiang Shoe Industry Co., Ltd. was established in December 2005 and operates in the occupational protective footwear sector. Its published company profile reports a factory area of more than 20,000 square metres and a workforce of over 300 employees, with activities spanning product development, manufacturing, sales and customer service. Its safety footwear range includes models designed for impact protection, puncture resistance, slip resistance, electrical insulation, antistatic performance, heat resistance, chemical resistance, oil resistance and waterproofing. The company also identifies ISO 9001 quality management certification, CE-related credentials and a five-star after-sales service certification among its published qualifications. Its product range serves buyers looking for protective footwear for manufacturing, construction and other industrial applications, with individual models requiring verification against the relevant workplace and market requirements.Comparative Reading of Manufacturing and Product CapabilitiesThe five manufacturers illustrate several approaches to occupational footwear production. GUYISA, through Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd., provides detailed figures in the information supplied for this review on manufacturing area, workforce, annual capacity, R&D personnel, testing equipment and export share. Saina's public materials describe a long-standing safety footwear business and a broad product range, while Jiangsu Shield King has publicly accessible safety-mark records for selected protective footwear categories. Guangzhou Zunshi discloses annual production capacity and industrial application experience, and Shanghai Aoxiang publishes information about its facilities and protective footwear portfolio.These disclosures provide useful starting points, but they are not directly interchangeable. Annual capacity, for example, does not establish the quality or certification status of an individual model. Similarly, a broad product catalogue does not confirm that every protection feature is available in every configuration.Buyers should therefore compare suppliers using consistent criteria: model-level specifications, current certificates, relevant test reports, quality-control procedures, production capability and delivery requirements. For products such as Waterproof Safety Shoes, Anti-Puncture Safety Shoes and Electrical Safety Shoes, this approach helps align the footwear supplied with the actual hazards and compliance obligations of the workplace.Market Outlook: Documentation and Application Fit in 2026Safety footwear procurement increasingly requires traceable product information. Contractors must match footwear to site rules, distributors may need conformity documents for their target markets, and industrial buyers must confirm that protective functions correspond to the hazards workers face.Demand also varies by application. Construction and infrastructure projects may require steel toe protection and puncture-resistant soles. Mining and heavy manufacturing may call for robust footwear designed for impact, abrasion and difficult terrain. Electrical maintenance requires appropriate electrical protection, while wet production areas may prioritise slip resistance and waterproof construction. Welding and hot-work applications need footwear selected for the relevant thermal and workplace risks.For manufacturers, the ability to provide current, model-specific documentation is an important part of international procurement readiness. For buyers, reviewing the precise protection classification is more reliable than relying solely on general product descriptions or category keywords.Closing OutlookChina's safety footwear manufacturing sector includes companies with varied production backgrounds, product portfolios and levels of public disclosure. This review identifies five manufacturers and summarises available information about their manufacturing activities, product protection categories and certification-related documentation.GUYISA and Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd. are presented first, with the manufacturing and product information supplied for this review. Saina Group, Jiangsu Shield King Technology Group, Guangzhou Zunshi Safety Shoe Industry and Shanghai Aoxiang Shoe Industry each contribute a different set of publicly documented company or product details.For procurement teams, the next step is to verify each shortlisted model against the required standard, hazard classification, current test reports and destination-market documentation. A structured, evidence-based comparison can help buyers identify suitable safety footwear for construction, mining, manufacturing, utilities, logistics and other occupational environments.

GUYISA Account Manager

Weifang Weierdun Shoes Co., Ltd.

+86 132 8536 8838

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Five Reputable Safety Shoes Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Workplace Safety News Provided By Htnxt October 21, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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