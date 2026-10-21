PVH USA Expands Houston Manufacturing Facility To Support Growing Demand For Pre-Assembled Solar Tracker Solutions

PV Hardware logo

PV Hardware manufactures innovative solar tracking solutions for the US solar energy market.

PVH USA engineers work hand-in-hand with manufacturing to highly optimize our production and create exact configurations, opening the way for a whole higher level of innovation.

Expansion increases domestic manufacturing capacity and enables PVH USA to scale its successful pre-assembly approach for solar projects

- Alfonso Queipo, CEO of PVH USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global provider of solar tracking and foundation solutions, is expanding its original Houston manufacturing facility, increasing the company's domestic production capacity to meet growing demand for its solar tracking systems and its pre-assembly approach that moves more installation work from the jobsite into a controlled factory environment.

The expansion will add approximately 34,200 square feet of manufacturing space and increase PVH USA's overall Houston store capacity by 42 percent. The additional capacity is expected to enable a 35-percent increase in production of pre-assembled components, allowing the company to support more solar projects while maintaining the quality, consistency and production control that have become central to its U.S. manufacturing strategy.

The investment represents the latest step in PVH USA's broader effort to bring more of the solar installation process into the factory. By completing more assembly before equipment reaches a project site, PVH USA helps customers reduce field complexity, improve installation predictability and make more efficient use of increasingly constrained construction labor.

“We are investing in additional domestic manufacturing capacity because our customers are asking us to do more,” said Alfonso Queipo, CEO of PVH USA.“But this is not simply about manufacturing more products. It is about finding ways to make solar installation more efficient. Pre-assembly has become an important part of that strategy because it allows us to move complexity out of the field and into an environment where we have greater control over quality, productivity and consistency. This expansion gives us the capacity to bring that approach to more customers and more projects while maintaining the standards they expect from PVH USA.”



Bringing Factory Precision to the Jobsite

Since 2023, PVH USA has refined its pre-assembly approach to shift complex construction processes from the jobsite into a controlled manufacturing environment. Rather than shipping numerous individual components to a project site and requiring field crews to complete extensive assembly, PVH USA performs a greater portion of the work in its Houston facilities before the equipment leaves the factory. The result is a more streamlined installation process designed to reduce the number of components that crews must manage in the field. PVH USA's pre-assembly approach can deliver:

- Up to 70 percent fewer on-site components, reducing the number of individual parts crews must receive, organize and assemble.

- Up to 44 percent faster installation rates, helping accelerate construction timelines.

- Reduced field labor requirements, allowing crews to focus on installation rather than extensive component assembly.

- More predictable field execution, with more of the assembly process completed under controlled factory conditions.

- Greater agility for field crews, helping minimize exposure to challenging conditions and expedite construction during periods of extreme weather.

The facility expansion provides PVH USA with the physical capacity to extend this approach to more projects and customers as demand for solar tracking systems continues to grow.

“Solar EPCs face mounting pressure regarding labor availability, strict timelines and total project costs,” said Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development for PVH USA.“Traditionally, manufacturers pushed the assembly burden onto the jobsite. We ask a different question: what work can be done more efficiently before the equipment ever leaves the factory? By managing the assembly of 188 loose parts per row in our controlled manufacturing environment, we remove field complexity and make installation highly predictable.”



Manufacturing Innovation Becomes Installation Innovation

The expansion reflects a broader shift in how PVH USA approaches manufacturing. Rather than viewing manufacturing and installation as separate stages of a solar project, the company is using its manufacturing capabilities to address challenges that traditionally emerge in the field.

For solar developers and EPCs, those challenges can include labor availability, project schedules, material handling, weather conditions and the need to maintain consistent installation quality across large-scale projects. Moving more assembly into the factory gives PVH USA greater control over production, quality, scheduling, supply chain coordination and product consistency. It also allows more of the construction process to be completed before crews arrive at the project site.

A Commitment to Sustainable Manufacturing

The Houston expansion also aligns with PVH's broader global sustainability objectives by increasing domestic manufacturing and reducing the logistical requirements associated with moving products and components through longer international supply chains. By localizing more production in Texas, PVH USA can reduce the carbon emissions associated with international shipping and long-haul logistics while increasing domestic content in its products.

Shifting assembly into a controlled factory environment can also reduce the need for heavy machinery and extensive material handling at the project site, while helping minimize on-site material waste. PVH prioritizes circular-economy principles throughout its operations. Steel accounts for more than 98 percent of the weight of a PVH solar tracker, making the systems highly recyclable at the end of their operational lifespan.



For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or....

About PV Hardware

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.

As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 52 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

###

Heidi Bethel

PV Hardware

+1 775-338-8420

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PVH USA Expands Houston Manufacturing Facility to Support Growing Demand for Pre-Assembled Solar Tracker Solutions News Provided By PV Hardware October 21, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.