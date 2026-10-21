Proact Safety Leads Discussion On What Boards Can't See In A Good Safety Year

A record year can mean built capability, suppressed variance, or luck. On a quarterly report, the three look identical.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence and leadership strategies, announced that CEO Shawn M. Galloway will lead the discussion“Capability, Suppression, or Luck: Three explanations for a good safety year, and only one survives a change in leadership” on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. CT. The 60-minute session runs roughly 40 minutes of prepared discussion followed by 20 minutes of live questions. It is complimentary but requires advance registration.When an organization reports its best safety year on record, there are three possible explanations. It may have built genuine capability to prevent serious harm. It may have applied enough executive attention to suppress the variance that would otherwise have surfaced. Or it may have gone a stretch without an event through luck. On a quarterly report, the three are indistinguishable, and only one of them survives a change in leadership.Galloway has been building this argument across recent articles in EHS Today, HSE Network, and Occupational Health & Safety.“Capacity is forward-facing and cannot be faked,” he writes in EHS Today, drawing the distinction the session turns on: a scorecard records what has already happened, while capacity is what an organization can still do when conditions depart from the plan.The discussion examines what executive teams and boards can and cannot establish from the safety information they already receive, and why the documents that govern enterprise exposure are usually the ones nobody examines. Galloway will cover why a report built from outcomes and activity volume cannot signal declining capability until the decline produces a tragedy, what a regulator, plaintiff counsel, or acquirer reads in a governance record, how past meeting minutes reveal whether a board reviews safety or governs it, and three things no governance record can establish regardless of its quality.The session is built for the people accountable for safety performance who do not directly produce it: board members and directors, particularly those on audit, risk, HSE, or sustainability committees; chief executives, chief operating officers, and other C-level leaders; presidents, division and regional leaders, and vice presidents of operations; general counsel and heads of risk or internal audit; and senior HSE executives who prepare board materials. No technical safety background is required, as the content assumes governance fluency rather than operational safety expertise. Members of the press are also welcome.The question and answer portion will not be recorded, so participants can speak candidly about their own organizations. The prepared discussion will be recorded, and that recording and Where Boards Are Blind, a seven-question governance self-assessment, go to everyone who registers, whether or not they attend live, with no limit on how long they remain available.Registration is now open at safety-year. A dedicated Asia-Pacific session is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2027 at 1:00 p.m. AEDT, and those interested can indicate so using the checkbox on the same registration form.ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is CEO of ProAct Safety. For almost three decades he has advised boards and executive teams across energy, manufacturing, utilities, mining, and healthcare on building the system capacity to prevent harm, recover from disruption, and make safety a driver of business value. He has authored several bestselling books, published more than 500 articles, and created the first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, now exceeding 900 episodes. Named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS and Top 10 Speakers, he serves as an expert witness and sits on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, the Forbes Business Council, and the Fast Company Executive Board. His insights have appeared in Bloomberg, SiriusXM Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and U.S. News & World Report.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety works with boards and executive teams on the system capacity that determines safety performance, which is a question of strategy, culture, and leadership rather than programs. The firm has completed more than 2,000 projects in safety strategy, leadership, culture, and employee engagement across nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at .

Traci Long

ProAct Safety Inc.

+1 936-273-8700

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ProAct Safety Leads Discussion on What Boards Can't See in a Good Safety Year News Provided By ProAct Safety Inc. October 21, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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