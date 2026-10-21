MC Services To Support BIO-Europe® 2026 In Cologne As Media Partner
|
MC Services AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
MC Services to Support BIO-Europe® 2026 in Cologne as Media Partner
21.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MC Services to Support BIO-Europe ® 2026 in Cologne as Media Partner Munich, Düsseldorf, October 21, 2026 - MC Services AG, a leading international corporate communications and investor relations firm for life sciences and healthcare, will support BIO-Europe® 2026 as media partner. Taking place in Cologne, Germany, November 9-11, 2026, MC Services invites international, national and regional media, coordinates interview opportunities with attending biotech and pharma executives and experts, and facilitates background conversations that give journalists direct access to the companies, perspectives and developments shaping the biopharma sector. “In life sciences, where innovation, investment and partnerships depend on trust and mutual understanding, effective communication goes beyond simply sharing information,” said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services.“At MC Services, we combine deep industry expertise with our extensive international network to bring people, together, facilitate direct dialogue between executives and journalists, and ensure relevant, targeted communication for different stakeholder groups. BIO-Europe® provides an ideal platform for these valuable personal exchanges, and we are pleased to contribute to making them possible as media partner.” As host city, Cologne is located in one of Germany's established life sciences and healthcare hubs. The wider Rhineland region is home to more than 200 healthcare companies, approximately 60 startups, 10 universities, and over 40 hospitals and clinics, forming a strong network of industry, research, innovation, and clinical expertise. Beyond its scientific and economic strengths, Cologne is known for its welcoming spirit and international outlook, offering an inviting setting for networking and collaboration. Adding a distinctly local touch, the conference coincides with the start of Cologne's famous Carnival season on November 11. Advancing as a Strategic Forum for Global Biopharma Leaders In its 32nd year, BIO-Europe® is expanding its audience and program, emerging as a global strategic forum for the biopharma industry. The conference will bring together more than 6,000 attendees from across the global life sciences ecosystem to shape strategy, build trusted relationships and advance partnerships across the biopharma value chain. Highlights include:
Brittney Sojeva +49-211-529252-14 ... 21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2419488 21.10.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment