Assam CM Pays Tribute To Fallen Police Personnel, Says Grateful State Will Always Remember Them

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tribute to six police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, remembering their sacrifice and dedication on Police Commemoration Day.

CM Sarma attended the commemoration programme as the chief guest at the Police Memorial at the headquarters of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Guwahati, where he laid floral tributes to honour the deceased personnel.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and several senior police officers were present at the ceremony, held to remember police personnel who sacrificed their lives while discharging their responsibilities.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said Police Commemoration Day was being observed across the country to honour the courage and sacrifices of police officers and personnel who died in the line of duty.

“In Assam Police, we lost six brave jawans and officers last year. Today, we are here at the memorial to pay our respects and express our gratitude to the brave jawans and officers of police forces across the country,” CM Sarma said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of police personnel who continue to serve in challenging circumstances to maintain law and order and protect citizens.

CM Sarma also wrote a post on X, "On behalf of the people of Assam, I laid a wreath in honour of the 900+ Assam Police personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for Aai Asomi since Independence. Their courage and devotion to the motherland will never be forgotten. A grateful State will always remember them. It is because of their sacrifice that Assam today stands peaceful, with militancy at near zero and crime sharply down. We will protect that peace, whatever it takes. On #PoliceCommemoration Day, I salute every Veer of @assampolice."

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 to pay homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the discharge of their duties. The date commemorates the sacrifice of 10 policemen who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, during a patrol along the India-China border.

The day serves as a reminder of the risks faced by police personnel in maintaining internal security, combating crime and safeguarding public order. Across the country, police units organise memorial ceremonies and other programmes to honour fallen personnel and recognise the commitment of serving officers and jawans.

The observance also highlights the sacrifices made by police forces in difficult operational conditions and reinforces the importance of recognising their service to the nation.

The Assam Police memorial ceremony was part of the nationwide observance, with tributes paid to personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the country.