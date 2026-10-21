Forces Conspiring Against India Being Subdued On Vijayadashami: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people and described the festival as a symbol of the triumph of righteousness over unrighteousness, claiming that forces allegedly conspiring against the country were now being subdued.

In a post on X, Sarma invoked Sanatan culture and linked the significance of Vijayadashami to the victory of good over evil.

He said forces working against the country's interests have fallen silent with the arrival of the festival.“You all are seeing how, with the arrival of Vijayadashami, the demonic forces that were plotting conspiracies against the country have fallen silent. This is our eternal Sanatan culture; this is the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Speaking to the media during the Vijayadashami celebrations, Sarma reiterated that the festival represented the victory of Shakti, or divine feminine power, over evil forces.

He expressed confidence that the triumph of good over evil would continue in accordance with India's traditions and cultural values.

“Today is the day of Shakti's victory over evil forces. As you have seen, closer to Vijaya Dashami, evil forces that were active are now being subdued. We will always see the good triumph over the evil. It will continue as per our parampara (tradition),” Sarma said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated across India to mark the victory of good over evil. In the Hindu tradition, the festival is associated with Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura.

The festival holds particular significance in Assam, where Durga Puja celebrations culminate with the immersion of idols and religious processions marking the conclusion of the festivities.

The Chief Minister's message came as people across the country celebrated Vijayadashami with religious ceremonies and cultural events, reaffirming the enduring significance of the festival in India's social and spiritual life.