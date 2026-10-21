IPL 2027: Former India Leg-Spinner Amit Mishra Joins Delhi Capitals As Spin-Bowling Coach

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been appointed as the spin-bowling coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 IPL season. The appointment means Mishra returns to a new role to the franchise with which he began his IPL journey.

Mishra, 43, retired from all forms of the game in September 2025 and will be taking up a coaching assignment in the league for the first time. "I don't know about legends, but I did really decent in IPL. Dilli dilwallon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was a part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it's also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy.

"A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans, which they have been waiting for these many years," Mishra said in a video posted on the franchise's social media handles on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals, who finished sixth in 2026, are yet to win the IPL title. Mishra's IPL career got off to a memorable start in 2008, when he picked up a five-wicket haul in his first match, a spell that included the first of his three hat-tricks in the tournament.

He went on to take further hat-tricks in 2011 and 2013 as well. No bowler has taken more hat-tricks in the league's history than Mishra, who turned out for Haryana in domestic cricket. Known for his flighted, slow leg-breaks, Mishra featured in every IPL season from 2008 to 2024 barring 2022, representing Delhi Capitals (previously known as Daredevils), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

He played his last IPL match for LSG in 2024 and finished his IPL playing career with 174 wickets from 162 matches at an economy rate of 7.37. Mishra represented India across formats between 2003 and 2017 – playing in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is, respectively.

IANS had reported on September 14 that Mishra, along with fast bowling coach Chaminda Vaas and assistant-cum-batting coach Yuvraj Singh, were present at the franchise's short camp-cum-trials at a ground in Aerocity.

The overhaul of the support staff stems from an arrangement between DC's co-owners, GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports, reached after IPL 2024, under which each partner runs the franchise's cricket operations in alternate two-year cycles.

Delhi Capitals, who have former India captain Sourav Ganguly as their new head coach, have been busy in the trade window as well – sending left-arm pacer T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and brought in leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. They had earlier traded wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants and brought back Rishabh Pant in return.