Joshua Kimmich To Miss UCL Clash With Arsenal Due To 'Passing In His Immediate Family': Bayern

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, Oct 21 (IANS) Joshua Kimmich is out of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Arsenal, as the German international has withdrawn from the squad following a death in his family.

Bayern host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (IST) for Matchday 3 of the league phase of the Champions League. The 31-year-old midfielder also sat out Bayern Munich's final training session on Tuesday.

"Due to a passing in his immediate family, Joshua Kimmich is not in the squad for the match against Arsenal," Bayern said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the family, we ask that his privacy and grief be respected, and that further enquiries and reporting be refrained from. We send our deepest condolences to Joshua Kimmich and his loved ones," it added.

Following the spectacular 3–3 draw against Norwegian side Viking FK in Stavanger, Bayern face their next major challenge in the form of the Premier League champions.

Bayern will also be missing Michael Olise for the match against Arsenal. The Frenchman is suspended following his sending off in the game against Viking.

Jamal Musiala, meanwhile, is still sidelined following his muscle fibre tear. It's also doubtful whether head coach Kompany will be able to take his place in the dugout, as the head coach has been advised by the medical staff to take rest after viral infection.

"Vincent has a viral infection. It's important that he gets some rest. We're monitoring the situation constantly and will see how he is tomorrow,” explained assistant coach Aaron Danks.

Bayern can draw on a strong home record against the Gunners: of their seven Champions League home games against Arsenal, Vincent Komapany's side has won five, drawn one and lost just one. The German champions have won all of their last three home encounters.

With four points from their first two matches, Bayern currently sit tenth in the league phase of the Champions League.