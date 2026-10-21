2026 Crypto Shutdowns: 82 Projects Close As Funding And Security Fail

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto researcher Stacy Muur says she has identifiedthat reportedly shut down in, describing the scale as unusual even by a sector that routinely sees launches fail and teams pivot. Her list-shared on X on Tuesday-includes well-known names such as, and, alongside dozens of others spanning decentralized finance, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3 gaming.

The closures arrive amid a market backdrop that has been difficult for risk capital and revenue generation. Earlier coverage in the source notes Bitcoin fell away from its October 2025 peak above $126,000 to below $60,000 earlier this year, tightening financial conditions for projects already struggling to attract users and sustain product activity.

Stacy Muur's 2026 shutdown count: 82 projects and protocols reportedly ceased operations, an unusually high figure, according to her X post. Not all failures are market-driven: some shutdowns followed security events (e.g., breaches and exploits), while others cited economics and revenue shortfalls. DeFiLlama research points to fundamentals: among projects announcing shutdowns in 2026, the most common reason was lack of product-market fit. Funding concentration is changing: DeFiLlama reports venture funding increased in the first half of 2026 while deal counts fell sharply, suggesting money is becoming more selective.

Key takeawaysWhen“shutdown” spreads beyond a single category

Muur's compilation highlights that closures are not confined to a single niche. While DeFi protocols are heavily represented, the list also reflects broader pressure across infrastructure and application layers-areas that often depend on steady user activity, capital inflows, and predictable operational costs.

Among the most prominent casualties is Blast, an Ethereum layer-2 network. As Cointelegraph reported, Blast announced it would wind down earlier this month, saying it had found no“credible path” to economic viability. Cointelegraph also noted the network had previously attracted more than $2 billion in deposits, making the reversal particularly stark for investors and users who had treated its growth trajectory as a signal of momentum.

Other projects illustrate that different pressures can lead to the same end state:

Step Finance shut down in February after a major treasury breach, according to Cointelegraph's report on its wind-down. Radiant Capital announced in June that it would wind down after failing to recover from a 2024 exploit, per Cointelegraph's coverage in this article. Satori Finance, described in the source as Coinbase -backed, ceased operations after concluding that revenue could no longer support the business, according to the same report.

Taken together, the examples point to a recurring pattern: when revenue does not scale to cover costs-or when a security incident undermines trust and liquidity-protocols can run out of runway even if they once attracted significant attention.

DeFiLlama: the most common reason wasn't just money

While bear-market conditions can accelerate failures, DeFiLlama's research cited in the source suggests a more structural issue. The report referenced states that in August, DeFiLlama identified 100 crypto projects that announced shutdowns in 2026, including 40 during the preceding 90 days.

Importantly for builders and investors, DeFiLlama's findings emphasize that the most frequently cited driver was lack of product-market fit. In other words, the problem wasn't merely that markets were down; it was that many products were not generating sustainable demand and usage strong enough to support ongoing operations.

Other reasons DeFiLlama listed included depleted funding, insufficient revenue, and choices to pivot to other products. The data also points to an uncomfortable reality for the“funding solves everything” thesis: the projects together raised about $1 billion, generated $250 million in cumulative fees, and yet still folded-while nine raised more than $50 million each, indicating that substantial capital did not guarantee long-term survival.

DeFiLlama's analysis is detailed in a piece shared through its newsletter, referenced in the source as “They're going out of business”.

Why the funding picture can worsen for new protocols

The closures are unfolding alongside shifts in how capital is allocated. DeFiLlama data referenced in the source suggests that venture funding rose in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year, even as the number of deals fell by 80%. That mix typically indicates investors are moving more selectively: fewer projects receive backing, but the winners may collect larger checks.

At the same time, the same report cited mergers and acquisitions totaling 87 transactions, already 65% higher than the previous year. For the market, this often means protocols that can demonstrate clear traction are more likely to be consolidated-while weaker models, even if technically functional, struggle to compete for attention and funding.

For users and liquidity providers, consolidation can reduce the number of parallel options, potentially improving some market efficiencies, but it can also raise practical concerns: integrations can change, incentives may disappear, and risk management becomes more complex when venues shut down or wind down.

What to watch next as more teams run out of runway

With 2026 already showing signs of heavy churn, the next phase will likely hinge on whether shutdowns are concentrated among under-monetized products-or whether even well-funded teams find it difficult to convert attention into durable revenue. Investors and builders should monitor not just headlines about closures, but the underlying reasons cited-especially product-market fit and cost-to-revenue mismatch-because those factors appear to be driving outcomes across very different parts of the ecosystem.

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