The Government Of Lesotho Remains Committed To Strengthening Secure Data Exchange Across Government Institutions And Enhancing Service Delivery For Basotho

The Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation (MICSTI), in collaboration with UNICEF Lesotho, is hosting a four-day X-Road Pilot Planning, Readiness and Use Case Identification Workshop from 20–23 October 2026 in Berea.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders to assess ministries' readiness to participate in the National Data Exchange, identify priority use cases that improve access to child-focused services, and establish an implementation roadmap with strong data protection and child rights safeguards.

The initiative aims to strengthen secure data sharing across government institutions, improve service coordination and support more efficient, accessible public services for Basotho.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.