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GRAP-1 Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Poor'

GRAP-1 Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Poor'


Date: 2026-10-21 06:12:13

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi has entered the first phase of its seasonal pollution curbs, as per a report by NDTV. Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across the National Capital Region (NCR) for the first time in this season. Reportedly, the air quality of the region has deteriorated to the 'poor' category.

Delhi air quality drops to 'poor' after Dussehra

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the development on Wednesday afternoon. It arrived after a deterioration in air quality after overnight Dussehra celebrations, reported News18.

(this is a developing news)

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Live Mint

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