GRAP-1 Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Poor'
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the development on Wednesday afternoon. It arrived after a deterioration in air quality after overnight Dussehra celebrations, reported News18.
(this is a developing news)
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