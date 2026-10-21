Global Techhouse Expands Focus On AI-Powered Technology Solutions As Businesses Accelerate Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)– Businesses across industries are increasingly investing in technologies that improve efficiency, connect systems, and support data-driven decision-making. As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are shifting their focus from standalone tools to integrated technology ecosystems that deliver measurable business value.







According to technology consultancy Global TechHouse, the next phase of digital transformation will be defined by the combination of custom software, intelligent automation, and connected business infrastructure.

The company provides a range of technology services including Web Development, CRM Development, AI & Automation, API Integrations, Dashboard & Analytics, and Domain & Hosting Management. Together, these solutions help businesses reduce manual workloads, improve visibility, and create more efficient operational processes.

One area seeing significant growth is AI-powered automation, where organizations are using intelligent workflows to streamline repetitive tasks, improve accuracy, and free teams to focus on strategic initiatives. At the same time, integrated CRM systems and API-driven connectivity are helping businesses centralize information and improve customer experiences.

Data analytics is also becoming a critical component of modern business strategy. Through customized dashboards and reporting systems, organizations gain access to real-time insights that support faster and more informed decision-making.

“The conversation around AI is evolving,” said David Johnson, Ultimate Beneficial Officer(UBO) at Global TechHouse.“Businesses are no longer looking for technology simply because it's new. They want solutions that improve operations, connect systems, and generate measurable outcomes. That's where custom software and intelligent automation create real value.”

As digital transformation continues to evolve, businesses that successfully combine automation, analytics, and scalable infrastructure are expected to be better positioned for growth, adaptability, and long-term competitiveness.

About Global TechHouse

Global TechHouse (GTH) is a technology consulting and software engineering company delivering custom web development, CRM solutions, AI & Automation, API Integrations, Dashboard & Analytics platforms, and Digital Infrastructure Services. The company helps organizations build scalable, efficient, and future-ready technology solutions that support long-term business growth.

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