Wrong Anthems Played At Three Events During Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NAGOYA, Oct 21 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa said Wednesday that the wrong national anthems were played at three events during the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, Kyodo News reported.

The organising committee previously faced criticism for a similar anthem mix-up amid a host of other problems during the Asian Games that ended on Oct 4.

Iran's national anthem was mistakenly played Monday during the medal ceremonies for the men's and women's para taekwondo competitions won by athletes from Taiwan and Mongolia, respectively, according to the Nagoya city government, which is part of the organising body.

On the same day, the city government said South Korea's anthem was played instead of China's before a sitting volleyball match between China and Iran.

"It was unacceptable that the problem reoccurred. We sincerely apologise to the athletes and officials concerned," Hirosawa, acting president of the organising committee, told a news conference.

--NNN-KYODO