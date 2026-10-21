Azerbaijan Declares 31 Turkish Citizens Persona Non Grata

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Some Turkish citizens have been declared "persona non grat" in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and banned from entering the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) announced this in a statement.

According to the ministry, the decision was made in view of statements disseminated through various social networks and internet platforms that were directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people and leadership, called for the forcible overthrow of the government, or sought to incite violence on religious extremist grounds, as well as religious hatred and hostility.

The following citizens of the Republic of Türkiye have been declared "persona non grata" in accordance with Azerbaijani law:

- Ahmet Barış İyison – Head of İyison Medya and the Gazeteciabi project

- Cem Özyurt – Blogger

- Akın Duru – TV8 and Acunmedya expert

- Dursun Eker – Journalist at File Prodüksiyon Hizmetleri

- Adem Özköse – Journalist, political analyst and writer

- Muhammed Emin Yıldırım – Istanbul representative of the Köklü Değişim magazine and media group

- Cüneyt Sezer – Blogger, sociologist, publicist and political analyst

- Serhat Koyuncu – Public figure

- Mikail Ayyıldız – Religious writer and researcher

- Ahi Aratoğlu – Research writer, poet and sociologist

- Muharrem Çavuş – Chairman of the AK Party's Boğaziçi Youth Branch (2020–2025)

- Fatih Erbakan – Chairman of the Yeniden Refah Party

- Yahya Uğraş – Deputy Chairman of the HÜDA PAR Party

- Aydın Binboğa – Economist and politician

- Hakkı Eren – Journalist at Köklü Değişim magazine

- Sait Seyitoğlu – Head of Financial and Administrative Affairs of the HÜDA PAR Party in Batman

- Mehmet Boynukalın – Professor of Theology at Marmara University and imam of Hagia Sophia

- Okan Aytaş – Journalist and owner of Finansopia Medya

- Mert Armağan – Journalist

- Yaşar Yavuz – Journalist at Yeni Şafak

- Ahmet Sırrı Arvas – Poet, journalist and writer

- Yusuf Kaplan – Writer and journalist

- Erdinc Teğmen – Owner of Erte Medya

- Ahmet Çakar – Sports commentator and former football referee

- Halil Atakan Ay – Theologian

- İsmail Kılıçarslan – TV NET and Yeni Şafak newspaper

- Murat Şahin – Programme host on Akit TV

- İrfan Kaya Ülger – Programme host on Akit TV

- Fatin Dağistanlı – Programme host on Akit TV

- Ömer Ulutaş – Chairman of the Toprak Party

- Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu – Member of Parliament

It was noted that appropriate measures will continue to be taken in response to calls and activities directed against the Republic of Azerbaijan that promote hostility.