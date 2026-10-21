President Of North Macedonia Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
On October 21, President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
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