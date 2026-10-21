Azerbaijan's Internet Speeds Rise Sevenfold As Cyber Fraud Threat Grows

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has expanded access to broadband internet, with internet speeds increasing sevenfold, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov has said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the Family Forum, held under the theme“Family in the Digital Age: New Frontiers of Transformation.”

He also highlighted the growing global economic impact of cyber fraud, citing the World Economic Forum's 2026 report, which estimates that cyber fraud costs the global economy approximately $1.1 trillion annually.

“According to the survey, 73% of respondents said that they or their close relatives had encountered cyber fraudsters over the past year,” Mammadov said.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of the National Cybersecurity Agency, noting that one of its key missions is to educate citizens on how to identify cyber fraud schemes and recognize digital threats in a timely manner.