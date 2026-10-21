Russia's Destruction Of Satellites In Orbit Would Also Harm Its Own Spacecraft Space Law Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anna Hurova, who holds a PhD in law specializing in space law and is a postdoctoral researcher at the Chair of Space Studies (Chaire Espace) at the École normale supérieure (ENS–PSL) in Paris, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The principle of proportionality applies in humanitarian law. Even if they call a satellite a legitimate target, destroying it could cause disproportionate harm to other countries. The technical aspect must also be considered: the debris would threaten other satellites, and their owners could respond economically, politically, or in other ways," Hurova explained, commenting on Moscow's threats against Western commercial satellites that help Ukraine.

Ukraine using satellite data to prepare lawsuits in international courts – lawyer

According to her, space debris would also threaten Russian satellites, forcing them to expend resources on collision-avoidance maneuvers.

Nevertheless, Moscow blocked efforts to establish a legal framework for space debris removal during negotiations on the Code of Conduct for Outer Space Activities.

"Russia objected to establishing a legal framework for this activity, arguing as follows: another satellite approaches and grabs an object – that is military activity, aggression," Hurova said.

The legal expert explained that removing a defunct satellite requires reaching an agreement and obtaining written consent from the country that owns it.

She also cited the example of Russia's destruction of one of its own satellites in November 2021, which generated a cloud of space debris.

According to Western media, on October 18, the Russian military satellite Kosmos-2612 made a dangerously close approach to Finland's ICEYE-X36 reconnaissance satellite, which provides imagery to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly described such commercial satellites as potential military targets.