Khmara, Drapatyi Discuss Stable Arms Supplies With Lockheed Martin Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook.

"Solutions from the U.S. company Lockheed Martin, one of the largest manufacturers of defense technology, are already working to defend Ukraine. These include HIMARS, F-16s and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems," the ministry said.

The meeting focused on the importance of stable arms supplies and further cooperation.

Zelensky meets Lockheed Martin team to discuss Patriot missiles, F-16 repairs in Ukraine

The parties also discussed the value of F-16s for the Ukrainian Air Force. These aircraft are currently among the key means of countering Russian jet-powered drones. Ukraine also needs to expand the geographical reach of aircraft maintenance, including through localization. These issues were raised during the talks.

"The F-16 is part of Ukrainian aviation. Ukraine is committed to a long-term partnership with Lockheed Martin. It is important to increase weapons deliveries and do everything we can to ensure that as many F-16s as possible remain in service and operate in Ukrainian skies," Khmara said.

A separate focus was on scaling up supplies of PAC-3 interceptors to counter ballistic missiles.

"We look forward to mutually beneficial cooperation with Lockheed Martin for years to come. Ukraine is ready to share its unique combat experience so that, together, we can make defense solutions more effective in modern warfare," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.