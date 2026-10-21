Ukraine Could Receive €17 B In Budget Support This Year, Subject To Reforms, Costa Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Council President António Costa made the statement while addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where he reviewed the outcomes of the recent European Council meeting, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We have disbursed almost EUR 16 billion under the defence leg of the loan. Second, we continue to support Ukraine's budget. A further EUR 17 billion can still be disbursed before the end of the year. Provided Ukraine delivers the necessary reforms,” Costa said.

He said Europe would ensure that Ukraine's financial needs for 2027 were met.

Costa noted that Europe and its member states currently account for 80% of the external assistance provided to Ukraine, adding that other international partners must also step up their efforts.

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He stressed that the EU's pursuit of peace must be accompanied by sustained pressure on Russia.

“Any genuine efforts to achieve peace are important. However, Russia's actions point to an unacceptable escalation,” he said, urging Moscow to put an end to“this dangerous escalation.”

“Russia's hybrid warfare, acts of sabotage, and incursions into European airspace and territorial waters remind us that Ukraine's security is Europe's security. They are inextricably linked,” Costa stressed.

In this context, he emphasized that the EU would implement its defense strategy and strengthen its capacity to protect its citizens and critical infrastructure.

“Our goal remains unchanged: a just and lasting peace on terms that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and security,” Costa said, adding that the European Council also sought to support Ukraine's path toward EU membership.

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As reported, the European Commission reaffirmed the EU's position that no sanctions against Russia can be lifted until Moscow ends its war of aggression against Ukraine.