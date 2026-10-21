Azov Dismisses Russian Claim Of Capturing Dobropillia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Azov Corps said this in a Facebook post on October 21, also releasing a video, according to Ukrinform.

“War on Credit.” Russian generals are once again resorting to disinformation: first, they claimed that Dobropillia was surrounded, and now they claim to have captured it, Azov said.

Azov recalled that similar false claims about“successes” on the Dobropillia axis had previously cost three Russian generals their positions and tens of thousands of their subordinates their lives.

Azov Regiment denies Russian claims of capturing three settlements nearillia

As Ukrinform previously reported, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov denied reports that Russian forces had captured Dobropillia.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram