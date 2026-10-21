International Study Highlights Jordan's Use Of Satellite Data To Improve Irrigation Efficiency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Valley Authority's (JVA) use of satellite data to improve irrigation efficiency and agricultural water management has been featured in an international study supported by the European Union and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The study, titled "Improving Water Use Efficiency in Jordan," was prepared under the SeBS4GEO project, implemented by the European Association of Remote Sensing Companies (EARSC) for ESA, with funding from the EU and ESA.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said the study examined Jordan's use of Earth observation technologies to improve irrigation planning, optimize water distribution and support agricultural productivity amid mounting pressure on water resources and the effects of climate change.

The study highlighted the JVA's efforts to integrate satellite observations and technical performance indicators into irrigation management, allowing authorities to assess network efficiency, monitor crop water requirements and identify areas where water use can be improved.

Central to these efforts is WaPOR, a satellite-based water productivity monitoring platform developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in cooperation with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI).

Combined with data from the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program, the platform provides information on actual water consumption, irrigated areas, agricultural water productivity and water stress, helping authorities make more informed decisions on irrigation planning and resource allocation.

The study also examined the JVA's use of an irrigation performance assessment tool that measures water supply adequacy, consumption patterns, distribution equity and agricultural productivity.

The findings generated by the tool help identify underperforming irrigation areas and guide investment toward infrastructure improvements and operational needs.

The study emphasized that satellite monitoring can strengthen water management by improving planning, supporting more efficient distribution and enabling decisions based on measurable data rather than estimates alone.

It also highlighted the importance of cooperation with farmers and water user associations in improving irrigation performance and ensuring the sustainability of agricultural water resources.

According to the study, effective smart irrigation management depends on combining satellite observations with operational information and local technical expertise, supported by capacity building and knowledge sharing.

The initiative involves cooperation among the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, JVA, FAO, IWMI, EARSC, ESA and the European Union, alongside the Copernicus program and the Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative (GEOGLAM).

The ministry said the international documentation of Jordan's experience underscores the country's growing use of advanced monitoring technologies and scientific data to improve irrigation efficiency and strengthen the sustainability of its limited water resources.

//Petra// RZ