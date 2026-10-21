GJU Hosts Startup Alley 2026 With 44 Participating Companies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The German Jordanian University (GJU) hosted Startup Alley 2026, bringing together 44 startups and investors from Jordan and abroad to showcase emerging technologies and explore funding and partnership opportunities.

Held as part of the Future Technology Summit 2026, the event was organized in partnership with Startup Grind Amman and in cooperation with Parachute16 to strengthen connections between entrepreneurs, investors and potential business partners.

The participating companies included startups from Germany and Syria, six ventures from GJU's business incubator and three supported by the EDU-Syria program. Investors, entrepreneurs and industry representatives from Jordan, Germany, Qatar and other countries also attended.

The startups presented solutions in robotics, drone technology, healthcare technology and sustainable innovation, highlighting opportunities for commercial development and market expansion.

The program featured three panel discussions focusing on investment criteria, the future of education and the challenges of building successful startups.

The first session, "Through the Investor's Lens," examined how investors evaluate emerging businesses, including the capabilities of founding teams, market potential, business models and readiness to secure funding.

A second session, "The Future of Education," explored the role of technology, entrepreneurship and universities in developing educational approaches and promoting innovation.

The third discussion, "Startup Building: Dos and Don'ts," addressed practical aspects of establishing and scaling businesses, including founders' agreements, fundraising, business execution, partnerships and common mistakes entrepreneurs should avoid.

Participants also toured the startup exhibition, met company founders and explored potential areas of cooperation, while the discussions provided a platform for exchanging expertise and addressing challenges facing businesses at different stages of development.

The event reflects GJU's efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem by linking academic knowledge with market needs and helping emerging companies connect with investors and prospective partners to support their growth and expansion.

//Petra// RZ