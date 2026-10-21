Turkmenbashi Needs Container Terminal For China Transit - U.F.E. Shipping

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A terminal should be built in Turkmenbashi for the organization of container transit from China through Turkmenistan, the Deputy Chairman of the Association of Freight Forwarders of Azerbaijan and General Director of U.F.E. Shipping, Elmir Poladov, said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, lowering the level of the Caspian Sea requires more large-scale measures than dredging the ports, since dredging works will have to be carried out regularly if the water level drops further.

He noted that the level of the Caspian Sea largely depends on the volume of water coming from the Volga River, which is shrinking.

"The bottom can be deepened by several meters or even five meters every year, but next year the water level will drop again, and it will be needed to carry out dredging works again and again," he explained.

Poladov also highlighted the potential of Turkmenistan in the development of transportation along the Middle Corridor.

According to him, there is a sufficiently large and well-equipped port in the country; however, in order to organize container transportation from China to Azerbaijan through Turkmenistan, a number of issues need to be resolved.

In particular, he pointed to the necessity of building a container terminal in the port of Turkmenbashi and organizing a feeder sea connection between Turkmenbashi and Alat.

Poladov expressed the hope that the implementation of already existing projects will allow the transportation of container cargo from China to Azerbaijan through Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum is taking place in Baku, marking the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, as well as the 10th anniversary of the forum. This year's event is being held under the theme “Bridging Corridors: Connectivity & Infrastructure.”

The main focus is on developing transport connectivity and infrastructure, strengthening economic cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, and expanding regional trade and investment.

The forum's program includes high-level discussions, thematic sessions, and business meetings involving representatives from the public and private sectors.