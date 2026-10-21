Cincinnati Takes Center Stage As Host Of The 2026 U.S. National Steinholding Championships

MENAFN - GetNews) Nation's Top Men and Women Steinholding Contestants Converge on Cincinnati November 21 - Will Another World Record Fall?

CINCINNATI, OH - October 21, 2026 - Cincinnati will once again become the center of the Steinholding world when the U.S. Steinholding Association National Championships return to the Queen City on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Cincinnati Lager House Restaurant & Brewery and Schmidlapp Event Lawn & Stage in Smale Riverfront Park.

The national championships will take place at the start of the opening weekend of the Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, creating a uniquely Cincinnati backdrop for one of the country's most entertaining tests of strength, endurance and determination.

And after history was made in Cincinnati last year, one question will be hanging over the competition: Will another Steinholding world record be broken?

From State Championships to Cincinnati - The Road to Nationals

Throughout the year, competitors earn their way to Cincinnati through State Qualifying Championships across the United States, all with their sights set on the national stage.

On November 21, those competitors will converge on Cincinnati to battle for the title of 2026 U.S. Men's and Women's National Steinholding Champions.

The U.S. Steinholding Association oversees official rules, qualifiers and state and national competitions for Steinholding, also known as Masskrugstemmen - a traditional test of strength and endurance in which competitors hold a filled one-liter stein straight out in front of their bodies for as long as possible.

Cincinnati Is Where History Was Made

The stakes will be especially high after an extraordinary performance at the 2025 U.S. National Championships in Cincinnati.

Texas competitor Cody Bane captured the Men's National Championship with an astonishing 29-minute hold, establishing a new U.S. National and World Record. Bane, who advanced to the National Championship after winning the Texas State Finals at Wurstfest in New Braunfels, held his stein nearly five minutes longer than his nearest competitor.

In the Women's Division, Katja Derrickson, representing Ohio, claimed the U.S. National Championship with a time of 5:57, the third highest time ever recorded in a sanctioned women's competition world-wide.

Now the 2026 State Championship representatives return to Cincinnati, with the possibility that history could be made again.

A National Championship in the Heart of Cincinnati

This year's championships move into an even more visible riverfront setting, with the Cincinnati Lager House, Schmidlapp Event Lawn & Stage and Smale Riverfront Park providing the stage for competitors and spectators.

The championships also coincide with the beginning of the Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt weekend, bringing together national-level competition and Cincinnati's German-American heritage in one destination.

Cincinnati was originally selected as the national championship host through a multi-year partnership involving the U.S. Steinholding Association, Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission and Lager House, with the goal of growing the championship into a major spectator event celebrating strength, endurance and camaraderie.

Steinholding Takes Over the Riverfront

A full slate of entertainment centered around Steinholding will begin at Noon, building throughout the afternoon toward the national championships.

Celebrity Steinholding events begin at 2:00 PM, bringing local personalities together for their own battle of strength and endurance. Then the stage will be opened up for amateurs to try their hand at Steinholding in exhibition matches to test their strength, challenge their friends, and win great prizes.

Then, beginning at 4:00 PM, the spotlight turns to the competitors who have traveled to Cincinnati from qualifying championships across the country for the 2026 U.S. Men's and Women's National Steinholding Championships.

Admission to the day's festivities and championship will be FREE and open to the public.

Cincinnati and the Lager House Take Center Stage

With competitors traveling from across the United States, the championships provide Cincinnati with an opportunity to showcase its German-American heritage, riverfront and hospitality to a national audience.

Last year, U.S. Steinholding Association Commissioner Jim Banko praised Cincinnati's enthusiasm for the sport and the atmosphere surrounding the national finals.

Jim Banko, Commissioner of the U.S. Steinholding Association, said:“After the incredible championship and world-record performance we experienced in Cincinnati last year, we are excited to return in 2026. The State Championship competitors have earned their opportunity to compete on the national stage, and we can't wait to see the world's strongest Steinholders assembled here again to go head to head and stein to stein. Cincinnati provides a tremendous setting to determine who will become this year's U.S. National Champions.”

Greg Hardman, Managing Member of Cincinnati Lager House and Founder of the Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, said:

“Last year Cincinnati witnessed history when Cody Bane held his stein for 29 minutes and set a new world record. This year we're taking it to another level. Competitors are coming to Cincinnati after advancing through State Championships across the country, and we want to give them a national championship atmosphere worthy of that accomplishment. With the Cincinnati Lager House, Schmidlapp Event Lawn & Stage, Smale Riverfront Park and the opening weekend of the Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt as the backdrop, Cincinnati is going to be the center of the Steinholding world on November 21. The big question is: will we see another world record broken in Cincinnati?”

Ben Huffman, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission, said:

“The U.S. National Steinholding Championships are exactly the kind of distinctive sporting event that showcases Cincinnati as a destination. We look forward to welcoming competitors, their families and fans from across the country back to Cincinnati for another memorable national championship.”

Will Another World Record Fall in Cincinnati?29 minutes. One liter. One arm. One world record.

On November 21, America's top steinholders will find out whether that mark can be challenged. Cincinnati is ready. The competitors are coming. And the steins are waiting.

2026 U.S. National Steinholding Championships

Saturday, November 21, 2026 Cincinnati Lager House Restaurant & Brewery Schmidlapp Event Lawn & Stage. Smale Riverfront Park 115 Joe Nuxhall Way. Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Full slate of steinholding entertainment begins at Noon. Celebrity Steinholding events begin at 2:00 PM. Exhibition matches open to the public begin at 3:00 PM. Men's & Women's U.S. National Championships begin at 4:00 PM.

FREE and open to the public.

MEDIA CONTACTS Ben Huffman Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission... | 513-461-1223

Jim Banko U.S. Steinholding Association... | 717-546-7455 US Steinholding Association U.S. Steinholding Association National Steinholding Championship

About the U.S. Steinholding Association

The U.S. Steinholding Association is the national governing body for competitive Steinholding (Masskrugstemmen) in the United States, overseeing official rules, qualifying competitions and state and national championships.

About the Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission

The Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2024 to position the Cincinnati region as a premier sports destination. Through collaboration among corporate, tourism, public, and community partners, the Commission works to attract and retain sporting events that generate economic impact, increase visitation, and enhance the quality of life for residents throughout the region.

About Cincinnati Lager House / Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

Located on Cincinnati's riverfront beside the Roebling Bridge in Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati Lager House is a restaurant and brewery and the home of the annual Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, celebrating Cincinnati's German-American holiday traditions with vendors, entertainment, food, beverages and seasonal experiences.