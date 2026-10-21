Keystone Valuations Introduces Valuation Pro To Accelerate Commercial Real Estate Appraisals

MENAFN - GetNews) Second-generation appraisal firm combines proprietary technology, decades of data and professional judgment to provide faster, scalable valuations

ALPHARETTA, GA - October 21, 2026 - Keystone Valuations has introduced Valuation Pro, a proprietary technology platform developed to reduce the time required to research, analyze and prepare commercial real estate appraisals. The platform is designed to provide lenders, attorneys, property owners and investors with faster access to professionally reviewed valuations while keeping experienced appraisers responsible for every final opinion of value.

The announcement addresses a persistent challenge in commercial real estate. Lending rates, investment decisions and portfolio strategies can change within hours, while a traditional commercial appraisal may take two to four weeks. Much of that time is spent collecting and organizing property records, comparable sales, zoning information, lease data and market indicators from disconnected sources.

Valuation Pro brings those inputs into a more unified process. Using multiple application programming interfaces, third-party data partnerships and Keystone's internal appraisal records dating to 1991, the platform can retrieve property characteristics, identify comparable sales, research zoning and market conditions, apply adjustments and produce a draft report from a property address.

An experienced Keystone appraiser then reviews and qualifies the comparable properties, verifies the analysis, makes any judgment-based adjustments, reconciles the evidence and determines the final value.

“Valuation Pro is designed to accelerate the mechanics of appraisal, not replace the professional responsible for the valuation,” said Doug Kenny, CEO of Keystone Valuations and an MAI-designated appraiser.“It allows our appraisers to spend more time applying experience and judgment to the questions that matter most.”

Keystone said the platform recently supported a commercial valuation that was researched, reviewed and returned to a bank in approximately two hours. The company also expects its parallel workflow to support portfolio-level projects involving hundreds of properties while maintaining professional review of each valuation.

The technology is the latest chapter in a family business that began in 1991, when Rick Kenny founded Kenny and Associates with a focus on integrity, quality and client service. His sons, Doug and Richard Kenny, occasionally joined him on Saturday inspections as children, walking property lines and observing the work required to build a lasting appraisal practice.

Neither brother initially planned to enter the profession. Doug earned an engineering degree and considered joining the Marines before recognizing an opportunity to bring greater rigor, consistency and technology to appraisal. Richard later brought military leadership and government contracting experience to the firm. In 2022, the business became Keystone Valuations and expanded its appraisal footprint across 27 states.

Today, Keystone provides appraisal and consulting service that include commercial and residential appraisals, special asset valuations, government appraisal services, tax appeal appraisals, expert witness testimony and valuation consulting. Its team brings more than 80 years of combined experience to assignments ranging from conventional real estate to historic buildings and mineral assets.

Keystone's commitment also extends into the community through its support of Influence With Lov, a nonprofit that empowers underprivileged children and youth through entrepreneurship education, coaching and mentorship.

Lenders, attorneys, owners and investors seeking faster, professionally reviewed appraisal solutions can visit KeystoneValuations to explore available services and contact the Keystone team.

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About Keystone Valuations

Keystone Valuations is a second-generation appraisal and consulting firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The company combines professional expertise, market intelligence and technology to bring greater clarity and confidence to complex real estate decisions across 27 states. keystonevaluations