Finder Windows For Macos Adds Single Window Activation, Golden Gate Support

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces Finder Windows 1.8, a feature update to company's tool for simplified access of macOS Finder windows. The app is a solution for a cluttered Finder that enables Mac users to easily reach the desired folders without constantly sifting through open windows. The new version introduces an option to activate a single window only and enhances support for the recently released macOS 27 Golden Gate.

Toronto, ON, Canada - October 21, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Finder Windows 1.8, a feature update to the company's tool for streamlined user access to the desired Finder windows on a cluttered desktop. The app redefines user interaction with Finder windows, eliminating the common struggle of navigating a disordered workspace.

Finder Windows now lets users bring a single window to the front. Holding the Command key while clicking a window name raises only that window, leaving other Finder windows behind the active application. This simplifies drag-and-drop workflows, such as moving files from a Finder folder into another app, without a stack of Finder windows covering the workspace.

The new update also enhances support for the recently released macOS 27 Golden Gate by adjusting the appearance of several UI elements to accommodate various design changes introduced by Apple.

Finder Windows is a versatile panel that gives users instant access to the list of open Finder windows at any time from any app. Users can simply glance at the list and select the desired window to make it active in the Finder, instantly close undesired folders directly from the list, and move files between folders easily. The panel can also be invoked from the system menu bar.

Finder Windows is an ideal solution for those Mac users who:

-use Mac's Finder on a regular basis,

-always have numerous Finder windows open,

-don't use Finder tabs (which can be inconvenient for file management),

-keep reaching for the Finder's own Windows menu wondering why things can't be easier than that.

In addition, users can dock the app's panel to the screen edge, where it can then be easily brought back from the edge handle.

Pricing and Availability:

Finder Windows can be purchased from the FinderWindows for US$9.95, as well as from authorized resellers. 30-day trial is also available for download. Finder Windows requires macOS 10.13-27.x.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, file delivery, and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .