CLB Builds Brings Direct Accountability To Commercial Construction Across Metro Atlanta

MENAFN - GetNews) Commercial build-outs, renovations and restoration supported by practical planning, coordinated teams and clear communication.

ROSWELL, GA, United States - October 21, 2026 - CLB Builds, the general-contracting brand of CLB Building Group LLC, is highlighting its commercial construction services for business owners, franchise operators and property managers across metro Atlanta. The company emphasizes practical planning, professional execution and clear accountability from initial consultation through project completion.

CLB Builds is led by CEO Kathryn Chavez, who oversees company management and strategic direction. Founder and Managing Director Kristopher“Kris” Chavez works with clients and coordinates business development, estimating and construction activities under her direction, alongside the company's field teams and trade partners.

CLB Builds provides commercial build-outs, tenant improvements, interior and exterior renovations, building restoration and construction management. Its commercial focus includes retail stores, restaurants, convenience stores, offices and other business properties where construction decisions affect opening dates, daily operations and revenue.

“Business owners already have enough to manage,” said Kris Chavez.“They should know what their contractor is doing, what comes next and when a decision needs their attention. Our responsibility is to organize the work, communicate clearly and follow through.”

The company's process begins with understanding the client's goals, budget, existing conditions and schedule. For leased spaces, that includes reviewing construction responsibilities in landlord work letters, identifying permitting needs and coordinating with the people involved in delivering the space. The goal is to resolve important questions early and establish a practical scope before construction begins. During construction, CLB coordinates crews, subcontractors, suppliers and project milestones while keeping clients informed of progress and decisions that could affect cost or timing.

For renovations in occupied properties, planning also considers customer access, work sequencing and the needs of neighboring tenants. Where conditions allow, work can be phased to reduce disruption and help businesses continue operating.

“A finished space matters, but so does what the customer goes through to get there,” Chavez said.“We want our clients to feel that someone is paying attention, taking responsibility and helping them make good decisions throughout the project.”

CLB also assists owners evaluating existing spaces, planning property improvements or determining how to move an unfinished project forward. These engagements begin with assessing the work required and establishing priorities, responsibilities and a realistic path to completion.

Business owners and property managers planning a commercial project can contact CLB Builds to discuss their property, proposed scope and desired timeline at clbbuilds or (404) 721-1444.

About CLB Builds

CLB Builds is the general-contracting brand of CLB Building Group LLC, based in Roswell, Georgia. The company provides commercial construction, tenant improvements, renovations, restoration and construction management throughout metro Atlanta. Its approach centers on professional execution, transparent communication and lasting client relationships. CLB Builds is BBB accredited with an A+ rating.

Building Relationships. Delivering Results.

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