PAG Deal Notice: Penske Automotive Group Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact BFA Law About Its Investigation Into The $212.00 Per Share Take-Private Transaction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating the announced $212.00 per share merger in which Roger Penske and Mistui & Co., Ltd. are set to acquire Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; current shareholders are notified to contact the firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you are a current shareholder of Penske, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Penske ($PAG) Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with the merger under which Roger Penske and Mitsui will acquire the public stock of Penske for $212.00 per share Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is the Penske Transaction being Investigated?

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (“Penske”) is a company that is controlled by two majority stockholders-Roger Penske (via“Penske Corporation”) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”). Those two stockholders alone control 72.3% of the company's voting power.

Penske's initial disclosures have reported that the company utilized a special committee to evaluate the merger and that the merger is conditioned on the approval of the public stockholders at an upcoming stockholder vote. Penske has not yet disclosed the full details of the process that resulted in the merger, and key questions about whether those protective mechanisms were effective remain unanswered.

BFA is investigating whether the terms of the merger comply with Delaware law, including whether the $212.00 per share price is a fair price for the public stockholders' shares of Penske stock.

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What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Penske stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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